Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 55 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from September 27 to October 3. This was a significant spike of 22.5%.

Friday, September 29, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported 11 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to two break-ins at houses in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 96 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 16 incidents of break-ins at houses.

In the past six months, there were 97 incidents of break-ins at houses in Oakville and 175 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 27 to October 3

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 23-Sep 2:02 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300311510 QEW West 27-Sep 8:07 PM Alison Crescent Break And Enter House #202300309738 Bronte 27-Sep 8:04 AM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300309032 QEW Midtown Core 27-Sep 11:53 PM Romain Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300309874 College Park 27-Sep 5:57 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Federal Stats - Drugs #202300309627 River Oaks 27-Sep 2:15 PM Glenashton Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300309571 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Sep 8:00 PM Brant Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300311125 Old Oakville 28-Sep 9:00 AM Douglas Avenue Theft From Auto #202300310148 Old Oakville 28-Sep 9:00 PM Highbourne Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300311191 Palermo Village Centre 28-Sep 2:12 AM Hilltop Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300311102 River Oaks 28-Sep 12:00 PM Hilltop Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300310339 River Oaks 28-Sep 8:08 PM Pine Glen Road Theft Under #202300310759 West Oak Trails 28-Sep 11:35 AM Pinegrove Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300310288 QEW West 28-Sep 12:40 PM Pinegrove Road Theft From Auto #202300310345 QEW West 28-Sep 6:13 PM Sixth Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300310664 River Oaks 29-Sep 12:57 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300311434 West Oak Trails 29-Sep 4:24 PM Grand Oak TL Theft Of Bicycle #202300311669 West Oak Trails 29-Sep 4:54 PM Hays Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300311698 Uptown Core 29-Sep 2:45 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300311557 Uptown Core 29-Sep 6:34 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300311805 Bronte 29-Sep 3:15 PM Lindsay Drive Break And Enter House #202300311595 Glen Abbey 29-Sep 2:02 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202300311511 College Park 29-Sep 12:30 AM Mohawk Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300312435 Bronte 29-Sep 3:21 PM North Service Road West Break And Enter Other #202300311600 Glen Abbey 29-Sep 2:51 PM North Service Road West Theft From Auto #202300311564 Glen Abbey 29-Sep 6:35 AM Pietrie Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300311048 Bronte 29-Sep 9:31 PM Pinecliff Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300312356 West Oak Trails 29-Sep 9:33 AM Sixth Line Theft Under #202300311217 River Oaks 30-Sep 10:39 PM Arrowhead Road Impaired Driving #202300312901 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Sep 5:38 PM Duggan TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300312681 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Sep 3:00 AM Eternity Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300312431 Glenorchy 30-Sep 8:34 AM Hays Boulevard Break And Enter Other #202300312279 Uptown Core 30-Sep 9:30 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300313201 QEW West 01-Oct 2:16 PM Church Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300313458 Old Oakville 01-Oct 5:45 PM Cross Avenue MVC - PI #202300313630 QEW Midtown Core 01-Oct 12:48 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300313378 QEW Midtown Core 01-Oct 8:47 PM Newcastle Crescent Theft Of Bicycle #202300313814 West Oak Trails 01-Oct 1:05 PM Pinegrove Road Theft From Auto #202300313392 QEW West 02-Oct 1:32 PM Douglas Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300314546 Old Oakville 02-Oct 4:56 PM Fowley Drive Theft Under #202300314743 Glenorchy 02-Oct 6:49 PM Kerr Street Theft From Auto #202300314850 QEW West 02-Oct 11:21 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Bicycle #202300314409 Old Oakville 02-Oct 6:34 PM Silvertip CM Theft Of Vehicle #202300314838 Joshua's Mewadows 02-Oct 2:22 AM Water Street Impaired Driving #202300313983 Old Oakville 02-Oct 6:42 PM Wyecroft Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300314843 QEW West 03-Oct 2:45 PM Church Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300315787 Old Oakville 03-Oct 4:34 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300315908 Uptown Core 03-Oct 5:00 PM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300315961 West Oak Trails 03-Oct 6:11 AM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300315169 Old Oakville 03-Oct 2:17 AM Kerr Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300315094 Old Oakville 03-Oct 3:28 PM Khalsa Gate Theft Over #202300315841 Palermo Village Centre 03-Oct 8:20 PM Kingsridge Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300315314 West Oak Trails 03-Oct 6:54 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202300315203 Old Oakville 03-Oct 4:49 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300315130 QEW West 03-Oct 7:37 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300316080 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.