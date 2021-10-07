Oakville weekly crime update: Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2021. Most crimes were reported in QEW communities (12).

Oct. 3 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total. Most crimes on this day occurred in QEW areas of Oakville. Theft of vehicles (8) and property damage under $5000 (8) accounted for most crime incidents reported on these seven days.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 28-Sep 7:00 AM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Assault #202100295740 Uptown Core 28-Sep 8:00 AM 2800 Block South Sheridan Way Theft of Vehicle #202100295770 Clearview 28-Sep 11:00 AM 300 Block Spruce Street Theft from Auto #202100295961 Old Oakville 28-Sep 12:00 PM 1500 Block Upper Middle Road W Drugs #202100296047 Glen Abbey 28-Sep 2:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202100296183 Uptown Core 28-Sep 5:00 PM 200 Block Squire Crescent Theft Under #202100296372 Glenorchy 28-Sep 7:00 PM 100 Block Allan Street Theft Under #202100296469 Old Oakville 28-Sep 7:00 PM 3500 Block Wilmot Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100296471 Bronte 29-Sep 7:00 AM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100296816 Uptown Core 29-Sep 8:00 AM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Assault #202100296881 Uptown Core 29-Sep 12:00 PM 200 Block Douglas Avenue Theft from Auto #202100297131 Old Oakville 29-Sep 1:00 PM 1000 Block Upper Middle Road E Break and Enter Shop #202100296677 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Sep 1:00 PM 2300 Block Hixon Street Theft Under #202100297259 Bronte 29-Sep 2:00 PM 1200 Block Marlborough Court Assault #202100297272 College Park 29-Sep 3:00 PM 2300 Block Yolanda Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100297362 Bronte 29-Sep 4:00 PM 2300 Block Hixon Street Assault #202100297428 Bronte 29-Sep 4:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202100297414 Uptown Core 30-Sep 4:00 AM 2200 Block Speers Road Break and Enter Shop #202100297878 QEW West 30-Sep 9:00 AM 1100 Block Churchill Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100298024 College Park 30-Sep 11:00 AM 1100 Block Kent Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100298159 College Park 30-Sep 12:00 PM 1300 Block Cornwall Road Theft Under #202100298197 QEW East 30-Sep 1:00 PM 1500 Block Pilgrims Way Property Damage under $5000 #202100298324 Glen Abbey 30-Sep 3:00 PM 500 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100298444 QEW West 30-Sep 4:00 PM Sherwood Heights Drive & Winston Churchill Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100298476 Clearview 1-Oct 11:00 AM 1200 Block Marlborough Court Property Damage under $5000 #202100299232 College Park 1-Oct 12:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft from Auto #202100299259 College Park 1-Oct 2:00 PM 600 Block Golfview Court Break and Enter House #202100299348 Glen Abbey 1-Oct 4:00 PM 2300 Block Upper Middle Road E Break and Enter Shop #202100299482 Winston Park West 1-Oct 7:00 PM 2400 Block Dundas Street W Theft of Vehicle #202100300488 Glenorchy 1-Oct 7:00 PM 2100 Block Castlefield Crescent Theft Under #202100299681 River Oaks 2-Oct 3:00 AM 2400 Block Trafalgar Road Break and Enter Shop #202100299982 Uptown Core 2-Oct 9:00 AM 1200 Block Dorval Drive Theft Under #202100300128 QEW West 2-Oct 9:00 AM 400 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft Under #202100300129 Old Oakville 3-Oct 12:00 AM 200 Block River Glen Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100301063 River Oaks 3-Oct 1:00 AM 200 Block Oak Park Boulevard Theft of Bicycle #202100300905 Uptown Core 3-Oct 8:00 AM 100 Block North Service Road E Drugs #202100301055 QEW East 3-Oct 9:00 AM 3200 Block Daisy Way Theft of Vehicle #202100301102 Glenorchy 3-Oct 12:00 PM 600 Block Fourth Line Theft of Vehicle #202100302085 QEW West 3-Oct 1:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202100301282 QEW West 3-Oct 3:00 PM 1500 Upper Middle Road W Property Damage under $5000 #202100301376 Glen Abbey 3-Oct 4:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft Under #202100301846 College Park 3-Oct 4:00 PM 2300 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100301928 QEW West 3-Oct 7:00 PM 200 Block Fowley Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100301914 Glenorchy 3-Oct 11:00 PM 1000 Block Speers Road Break and Enter Shop #202100301738 QEW West 4-Oct 8:00 AM 1300 Block Gladeside Avenue Theft Under #202100301949 Glenorchy 4-Oct 9:00 AM 1200 Block Marlborough Court Property Damage under $5000 #202100301973 College Park 4-Oct 10:00 AM 500 Block Speers Street Theft of Vehicle #202100302006 QEW West 4-Oct 11:00 AM 300 Block Church Street Assault #202100302059 Old Oakville 4-Oct 1:00 PM 300 Block Woodside Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100302246 Bronte 4-Oct 3:00 PM 1200 Block North Service Road E Theft Under #202100302336 QEW East 4-Oct 3:00 PM 200 Block Navy Street Theft from Auto #202100302344 Old Oakville 4-Oct 7:00 PM 400 Block South Service Road E Robbery #202100302568 Midtown Core 4-Oct 8:00 PM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Assault #202100302577 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map