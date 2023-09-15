Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 6 to 12

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from September 6 to 12. This was a drop of 10.23%.

Thursday, September 7, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (17).

In addition, residents reported 14 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to eight incidents of assault in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 384 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 35 incidents of assault.

In the past six months, there were 218 incidents of assault in Oakville and 364 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 6 to 12

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 06-Sep 7:11 PM Speers Road Assault #202300287154 QEW West 06-Sep 1:07 PM Redbank Crescent Break And Enter Other #202300286673 College Park 06-Sep 1:07 PM Redbank Crescent Break And Enter Other #202300286673 Glen Abbey 06-Sep 8:59 PM Kerr Street Impaired Driving #202300287239 Old Oakville 06-Sep 4:14 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300286935 College Park 06-Sep 5:22 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300287006 West Oak Trails 06-Sep 12:22 PM Third Line MVC - PI #202300286607 West Oak Trails 06-Sep 6:17 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300287092 College Park 07-Sep 2:54 AM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter House #202300288367 Old Oakville 07-Sep 12:23 AM Cross Avenue Impaired Driving #202300287353 QEW Midtown Core 07-Sep 8:01 PM Robinson Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300266684 Old Oakville 07-Sep 8:02 PM Robinson Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300288686 Old Oakville 07-Sep 9:00 AM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300288151 College Park 07-Sep 9:00 AM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300288151 QEW Midtown Core 07-Sep 7:35 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300288662 Uptown Core 07-Sep 3:48 AM Eight Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300287941 Iroquois Ridge North 07-Sep 11:00 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300289049 QEW West 07-Sep 11:00 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300289135 QEW West 07-Sep 11:30 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300289022 QEW West 07-Sep 5:23 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300288526 River Oaks 08-Sep 2:50 PM Devon Road Assault #202300289670 Eastlake 08-Sep 11:49 PM Colonial Crescent Dangerous Operations - Traffic #202300290100 Eastlake 08-Sep 2:30 AM Adamvale Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300288927 West Oak Trails 08-Sep 9:45 AM North Service Road West Theft Under #202300289244 Glen Abbey 08-Sep 1:44 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300289592 Old Oakville 08-Sep 9:22 PM Sagewood Crescent Theft Under #202300290031 West Oak Trails 09-Sep 4:51 PM South Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300290252 QEW West 09-Sep 11:00 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300290447 Old Oakville 09-Sep 6:27 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300290807 Old Oakville 09-Sep 10:42 AM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300290422 QEW West 09-Sep 2:43 AM Whistling Springs Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300290177 West Oak Trails 09-Sep 9:37 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300290950 College Park 09-Sep 9:37 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300290950 QEW Midtown Core 09-Sep 5:17 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300290349 Old Oakville 09-Sep 4:52 AM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300290296 QEW West 09-Sep 4:58 AM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300290294 QEW West 09-Sep 9:57 AM Oak Walk Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300290387 Uptown Core 09-Sep 11:12 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202300286522 QEW West 10-Sep 5:42 PM Third Line Assault #202300291740 Glen Abbey 10-Sep 2:00 PM Trafalgar Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300291617 College Park 10-Sep 1:57 PM Hays Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300291591 Uptown Core 10-Sep 10:07 AM Golden Briar TL Theft From Auto #202300291402 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Sep 10:07 AM Golden Briar TL Theft From Auto #202300291402 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Sep 10:00 AM Charles Biggar Drive Theft From Auto #202300294560 River Oaks 10-Sep 4:08 AM Jennings Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300291413 Bronte 10-Sep 3:49 AM Blenheim Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300291273 Eastlake 11-Sep 9:46 AM Proudfoot TL Assault #202300292275 West Oak Trails 11-Sep 10:56 AM Great Lakes Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300292342 Bronte 11-Sep 10:57 AM Wyecroft Road Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300292343 QEW West 11-Sep 1:09 PM Viewmount Road Theft From Auto #202300292463 Bronte 11-Sep 1:40 PM Valhalla CT Theft From Auto #202300292481 Bronte 11-Sep 2:22 AM Chartwell Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300292045 Eastlake 11-Sep 5:47 PM Postmaster Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300292679 West Oak Trails 11-Sep 5:42 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300292677 River Oaks 12-Sep 7:57 PM Nottinghill Gate Assault #202300293780 Glen Abbey 12-Sep 9:34 AM Glenada Crescent Assault #202300292319 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Sep 2:08 AM Kerr Street Assault #202300292998 Old Oakville 12-Sep 2:18 PM Third Line Assault #202300293497 West Oak Trails 12-Sep 5:20 AM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Shop #202300293051 QEW West 12-Sep 11:09 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300293321 Old Oakville 12-Sep 9:44 AM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300293234 QEW West 12-Sep 10:17 AM Oak Walk Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300293261 Uptown Core 12-Sep 6:15 PM Bronte Road MVC - PI #202300293702 QEW West 12-Sep 1:57 PM Pacific Road MVC - PI #202300293475 QEW West 12-Sep 4:18 AM Wyecroft Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300293038 QEW West 12-Sep 12:40 PM Weller CT Theft From Auto #202300293395 QEW West 12-Sep 10:10 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300293871 Uptown Core 12-Sep 10:03 AM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300293251 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.