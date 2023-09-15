Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 6 to 12

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from September 6 to 12. This was a drop of 10.23%.
Thursday, September 7, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (17).
In addition, residents reported 14 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to eight incidents of assault in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 384 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 35 incidents of assault.
In the past six months, there were 218 incidents of assault in Oakville and 364 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 6 to 12
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.