Oakville weekly crime update: Sept. 8 to 13, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 52 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 8 to 13, 2021. Crimes reduced by 31% this week compared to the preceding seven days. Most crimes were reported in Iroquois Ridge North and South areas (10).

Sept. 9 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 13 crimes in Iroquois Ridge North, Bronte and QEW communities. Most crime incidents on these days involved the theft of vehicle (13), theft from auto (11) and property damage under $5000 (11).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept. 8 to 13, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 8-Sep 1:00 AM Kerr Street and Stewart Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100273523 Old Oakville 8-Sep 8:00 AM 300 Block Kerr Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100273749 Old Oakville 8-Sep 9:00 AM 1400 Block Craigleith Road Theft of Vehicle #202100273921 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Sep 10:00 AM 1400 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100273993 QEW West 8-Sep 11:00 AM 400 Block Kerr Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100274208 Old Oakville 8-Sep 12:00 PM 1500 Block Dundas Street W Theft Under #202100274304 West Oak Trails 8-Sep 12:00 PM 1300 Block Rebecca Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100274268 Bronte 8-Sep 1:00 PM 2500 Block Hyd Park Gate Theft Under #202100274383 Winston Park 8-Sep 5:00 PM 200 Block North Service Road W Drugs #202100274779 Glen Abbey 8-Sep 6:00 PM 2400 Block Trafalgar Road Theft of Vehicle #202100278012 Uptown Core 8-Sep 6:00 PM 100 Block East Street Break and Enter Other #202100274878 Bronte 8-Sep 10:00 PM 1300 Block Valleybrook Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100275444 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Sep 1:00 AM Lakeshore Road W & Sandwell Drive Drugs #202100275081 Bronte 9-Sep 2:00 AM 1300 Block Valleybrook Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100275442 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Sep 7:00 AM 1300 Block Valleybrook Drive Break and Enter House #202100275288 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Sep 8:00 AM 2300 Overfield Road Theft of Vehicle #202100275370 West Oak Trails 9-Sep 8:00 AM 2100 Speers Road Break and Enter Other #202100275359 QEW West 9-Sep 12:00 PM 3100 Block Riverview Street Theft from Auto #202100275893 Bronte 9-Sep 2:00 PM 1500 Upper Middle Road W Property Damage under $5000 #202100277217 Glen Abbey 9-Sep 3:00 PM 3500 Block South Service Road W Assault #202100276068 QEW West 9-Sep 4:00 PM 2400 Hilda Drive Theft from Auto #202100276163 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Sep 5:00 PM 2400 Block Bridge Road Theft from Auto #202100276274 Bronte 9-Sep 7:00 PM 3200 Block Sunflower Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100276363 Glenorchy 9-Sep 8:00 PM 400 Block South Service Road E Theft Under #202100276423 Midtown Core 9-Sep 11:00 PM 500 Block Dundas Street W Assault #202100276485 Glenorchy 10-Sep 7:00 AM 400 Block Threshing Mill Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100276668 Glenorchy 10-Sep 8:00 AM 400 Block Threshing Mill Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100276673 Glenorchy 10-Sep 9:00 AM 1200 Block Glen Valley Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100276828 West Oak Trails 10-Sep 9:00 AM 3500 Block Wyecroft Road Theft from Auto #202100276835 QEW West 10-Sep 11:00 AM 2200 Block Fiddlers Way Theft from Auto #202100278298 West Oak Trails 10-Sep 1:00 PM 2500 Block Lakeshore Road W Assault #202100277180 Bronte 11-Sep 8:00 PM 2100 Block Grenville Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100277883 Iroquois Ridge North 11-Sep 12:00 AM 200 Block Gloucester Avenue Assault #202100277727 Old Oakville 11-Sep 1:00 AM 2400 Block Lyndhurst Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100277749 Winston Park West 11-Sep 5:00 AM 3100 Block William Rose Way Theft of Vehicle #202100277947 Joshua's Meadows 11-Sep 8:00 AM 1400 Block White Oaks Boulevard Assault #202100277876 College Park 11-Sep 11:00 AM 2200 Block Fiddlers Way Theft from Auto #202100278014 West Oak Trails 11-Sep 3:00 PM 400 Block Speers Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100278260 QEW West 11-Sep 3:00 PM 1400 Block White Oaks Boulevard Assault #202100278246 College Park 11-Sep 9:00 PM Bronte Road and Lakeshore Road Assault #202100278589 Bronte 11-Sep 10:00 PM 1100 Block Falgarwood Drive Assault #202100278634 Iroquois Ridge South 12-Sep 5:00 AM 400 Block Watson Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100279811 Old Oakville 12-Sep 4:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft from Auto #202100279305 College Park 12-Sep 7:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Property Damage under $5000 #202100279488 College Park 12-Sep 10:00 PM 1400 Block Clearwater Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100279834 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Sep 11:00 PM 300 Block Gloucester Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100279788 Old Oakville 13-Sep 5:00 AM 1300 Block Clearwater Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100279692 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Sep 11:00 AM 1500 Block Wallace Road Theft from Auto #202100280006 QEW West 13-Sep 11:00 AM 500 Block Southland Crescent Theft from Auto #202100279993 Bronte 13-Sep 1:00 PM 300 Block Hickory Cycle Break and Enter House #202100280111 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Sep 5:00 PM 2200 Block Falling Green Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100280383 West Oak Trails 13-Sep 5:00 PM 1300 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100280346 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map