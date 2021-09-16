Oakville weekly crime update: Sept. 8 to 13, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 52 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 8 to 13, 2021. Crimes reduced by 31% this week compared to the preceding seven days. Most crimes were reported in Iroquois Ridge North and South areas (10).
Sept. 9 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 13 crimes in Iroquois Ridge North, Bronte and QEW communities. Most crime incidents on these days involved the theft of vehicle (13), theft from auto (11) and property damage under $5000 (11).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept. 8 to 13, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map