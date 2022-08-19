Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 10 to16

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 42 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug. 10 to 16. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks an increase of 25%.
Friday, Aug. 12, was the busiest day, with twelve incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten).
In addition, residents reported Theft from Auto most frequently (11 incidents.)
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
