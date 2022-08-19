Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 10 to16

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 42 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug. 10 to 16. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks an increase of 25%.

Friday, Aug. 12, was the busiest day, with twelve incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten).

In addition, residents reported Theft from Auto most frequently (11 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville NEWS Crime Statistics - August 10 to August 16

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 10-Aug 9:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 3100 Block Theft From Auto #202200244386 Bronte 10-Aug 9:00 PM Bronte Road & Lakeshore Road Theft Of Bicycle #202200239552 Bronte 10-Aug 4:00 PM New Street - 5100 Block Theft Under #202200239281 Bronte 10-Aug 10:00 AM North Service Road West - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200238957 Glen Abbey 10-Aug 10:00 AM Bishops Gate - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200238935 Glen Abbey 10-Aug 12:00 PM Ferncrest Road - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200239028 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Aug 4:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202200239282 QEW West 10-Aug 9:00 AM Jaguar Lane - 2100 Block Break And Enter House #202200239496 West Oak Trails 10-Aug 2:00 PM Fourth Line & Waubanoka Theft Under #202200239158 West Oak Trails 11-Aug 5:00 PM Constance Drive & Maple Grove Drive Assault #202200240517 Eastlake 11-Aug 11:00 AM Princess Anne Crescent - 400 Block Assault #202200240123 Old Oakville 11-Aug 10:00 AM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200240085 QEW Midtown Core 11-Aug 12:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200240220 QEW West 11-Aug 6:00 PM South Service Road West - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200241095 QEW West 11-Aug 2:00 AM Markle Drive - 2000 Block Robbery #202200239739 River Oaks 12-Aug 8:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Assault #202200241020 Bronte 12-Aug 8:00 PM Sarah Lane - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200242066 Bronte 12-Aug 9:00 PM Bennington GT & Chancery Lane East Theft From Auto #202200241751 Eastlake 12-Aug 7:00 PM Dorval Drive & Upper Middle Road Assault #202200241608 Glen Abbey 12-Aug 9:00 PM Upper Road West - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200241727 Glen Abbey 12-Aug 2:00 AM Mcwilliams Crescent - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200240899 Glenorchy 12-Aug 4:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202200241498 Old Oakville 12-Aug 12:00 PM South Service Road West - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200241244 QEW West 12-Aug 11:00 PM Oak Springs Road - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200242059 River Oaks 12-Aug 2:00 PM Grand Ravine Drive - 2200 Block Theft Under #202200241355 River Oaks 13-Aug 9:00 PM Deer Run Avenue - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202200242665 Eastlake 13-Aug 3:00 PM Dunvegan Avenue - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200242378 Eastlake 13-Aug 2:00 AM Golden Briar - 2300 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200242201` Iroquois Ridge North 13-Aug 5:00 PM Blackfair CM & Hardwick CM Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200242485 Joshua's Meadows 13-Aug 11:00 PM Trawden Way - 2000 Block Theft From Auto #202200244154 Palermo West 14-Aug 2:00 AM Mistwell Crescent - 3400 Block Theft From Auto #202200243211 Bronte 14-Aug 2:00 AM Trowbridge Place - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200243041 Bronte 14-Aug 2:00 AM Mohawk Road - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200243026 Bronte 14-Aug 2:00 AM Kate Common - 2600 Block Theft From Auto #202200242898 Bronte 14-Aug 4:00 AM Wisteria Way - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200243098 Glenorchy 14-Aug 8:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200243582 Uptown Core 14-Aug 11:00 AM Birkdale Cresscent - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200243171 West Oak Trails 15-Aug 9:00 PM Post Road - 3200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200244756 Glenorchy 15-Aug 4:00 PM Balsam Drive - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200244416 Old Oakville 15-Aug 10:00 AM Greenwich Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200244044 Palermo Village Centre 15-Aug 7:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200244564 QEW Midtown Core 16-Aug 3:00 PM New Street - 6000 Block Break And Enter Other #202200245320 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map