Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 17 to 23

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug. 17 to 23. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks an increase of 4.76%.

Monday, Aug. 22, was the busiest day, with 11 incidents reported. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported Theft from Auto and Theft Under most frequently (nine incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 17-Aug 11:00 PM Sarah Cline Drive - 300 Block Assault #202200246831 Glenorchy 17-Aug 2:00 AM Rimmington Drive - 300 Block Assault #202200245800 River Oaks 17-Aug 4:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200245838 Old Oakville 17-Aug 4:00 AM Traflgar Road - 600 Block Robbery #202200245842 Old Oakville 17-Aug 7:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 300 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200246652 Uptown Core 17-Aug 7:00 PM Donlea Crescent - 1300 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200246680 Old Oakville 17-Aug 2:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 2400 Block Theft Over #202200246378 Uptown Core 17-Aug 2:00 PM Robinson Street & Water Street Theft Under #202200246369 Old Oakville 18-Aug 4:00 PM Harold Dent Trail - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200247598 Glenorchy 18-Aug 9:00 AM Speers Road - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200247163 QEW West 18-Aug 11:00 AM South Service Road West - 1300 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200247265 QEW West 18-Aug 4:00 AM Seaton Drive - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200247057 Bronte 18-Aug 10:00 AM Wyeroft Road - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200247195 QEW West 18-Aug 1:00 PM Tennyson Drive - 400 Block Theft Under #202200247427 Bronte 18-Aug 9:00 AM Speers Road - 1300 Block Theft Under #202200247157 QEW West 18-Aug 8:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200247060 Uptown Core 19-Aug 1:00 PM Castlefrield Crescent - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200248408 River Oaks 19-Aug 10:00 PM Lawrence Screscent - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200248869 Old Oakville 19-Aug 10:00 AM Central Park Drive - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200248257 Uptown Core 19-Aug 3:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200248526 College Park 20-Aug 7:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Assault #20220024931 Old Oakville 20-Aug 12:00 PM Third Line - 2400 Block Assault #202200249288 West Oak Trails 20-Aug 8:00 AM Willowdown Road - 1400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200249105 Bronte 20-Aug 9:00 PM Starthcona Avenue - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200249693 Bronte 20-Aug 12:00 AM Dorval Drive - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200248918 QEW West 20-Aug 1:00 AM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft Under #202200248949 Old Oakville 21-Aug 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200250133 QEW West 21-Aug 8:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200250046 QEW West 21-Aug 1:00 AM Mount Drive - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200250077 River Oaks 22-Aug 1:00 PM Water Street - 100 Block Assault #202200251239 Old Oakville 22-Aug 7:00 AM Sixth Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200250852 Glenorchy 22-Aug 9:00 AM Speers Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200250931 QEW West 22-Aug 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200250997 QEW West 22-Aug 9:00 AM Third Line - 700 Block Theft From Auto #202200250941 QEW West 22-Aug 8:00 AM Speers Road - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200250883 QEW West 22-Aug 11:00 AM Pilgrims Way - 1900 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200251097 QEW West 22-Aug 1:00 PM Speers Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200251185 QEW West 22-Aug 11:00 AM Rosemeont Crescent - 2100 Block Theft Over #202200251080 West Oak Trails 22-Aug 8:00 PM Third Line - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200251557 QEW West 22-Aug 2:00 PM Third Line - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200251296 QEW West 23-Aug 12:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Assault #202200252108 Old Oakville 23-Aug 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200251994 Old Oakville 23-Aug 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Theft From Auto #202200252476 Bronte 23-Aug 11:00 AM North Service Road West - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200252064 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map