Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 24 to 30

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 58 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug. 24 to 30. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks an increase of 31.8%.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, was the busiest day, with 11 incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (12).

In addition, residents reported Theft from Auto (20 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 24-Aug 8:00 AM Richler Drive - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200252902 River Oaks 24-Aug 10:00 AM Sabina Drive - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200252996 Glenorchy 24-Aug 12:00 AM Sabina Drive - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200252703 Glenorchy 24-Aug 5:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200253485 Midtown Core 24-Aug 5:00 PM Taunton Road - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200253457 River Oaks 24-Aug 2:00 PM Dundas Street West - 500 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200253243 River Oaks 24-Aug 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200254319 QEW West 24-Aug 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200254317 QEW West 24-Aug 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200254314 QEW West 24-Aug 8:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5200 Block Theft Over #202200252918 Bronte 24-Aug 10:00 AM Speers Road - 2400 Block Theft Over #202200252995 Bronte 25-Aug 5:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 100 Block Assault #202200254564 River Oaks 25-Aug 2:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200253841 Uptown Core 25-Aug 9:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200254097 QEW West 25-Aug 3:00 PM Speers Road - 1000 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200254414 Bronte 25-Aug 3:00 AM Ventura Drive - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200253855 Bronte 25-Aug 10:00 PM Reynolds Street & Robinson Street Theft From Auto #202200257713 Old Oakville 25-Aug 7:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200253988 QEW West 25-Aug 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200254318 QEW West 25-Aug 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200254316 QEW West 25-Aug 12:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200254267 Uptown Core 26-Aug 10:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road - 500 Block Assault #202200255851 QEW Midtown Core 26-Aug 8:00 PM Central Park Drive - 2300 Block Assault #202200255784 River Oaks 26-Aug 12:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2100 Block Assault #202200255361 West Oak Trails 26-Aug 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road West- 3300 Block Break And Enter House #202200255245 Bronte 26-Aug 4:00 PM Rosemont Crescent Break And Enter House #202200255566 West Oak Trails 26-Aug 11:00 AM George Ryan Avenue - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200255318 Joshua's Meadows 26-Aug 3:00 AM Dashwood Drive - 2600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200255107 West Oak Trails 26-Aug 4:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200255535 College Park 27-Aug 8:00 AM Elizabeth Place - 1000 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200256129 Iroquois Ridge South 27-Aug 1:00 PM South Forster Park Drive - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200256347 Old Oakville 27-Aug 6:00 PM Dundas Street - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200256601 River Oaks 27-Aug 8:00 PM Lakeshore Road East & Thomas Street Theft Of Bicycle #202200256711 Old Oakville 27-Aug 2:00 AM Jezero Crescent - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200256009 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Aug 6:00 PM Maple Grove Drive - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200256676 Old Oakville 28-Aug 12:00 AM Pine Glen Road & Postmastr Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200256904 West Oak Trails 28-Aug 10:00 AM Christopher Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200257154 Glenorchy 28-Aug 9:00 AM Hillsborough Crescent - 4200 Block Theft From Auto #202200257110 Glenorchy 28-Aug 5:00 PM Kerr Street - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200257499 Old Oakville 28-Aug 8:00 AM Princeton Crescent - 1500 Block Theft Over #202200257080 College Park 28-Aug 5:00 PM Crestview Street - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200257482 Old Oakville 29-Aug 10:00 AM Burloak Drive - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200258153 Bronte 29-Aug 11:00 AM Bronte Road - 700 Block Break And Enter Other #202200258242 QEW West 29-Aug 8:00 AM Erika Court - 2000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200258036 West Oak Trails 29-Aug 10:00 AM Hillsboough Crescent - 4200 Block Theft From Auto #202200258184 Glenorchy 29-Aug 2:00 AM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200257816 Old Oakville 29-Aug 2:00 PM John Street Theft From Auto #202200258454 Old Oakville 29-Aug 11:00 AM John Street Theft From Auto #202200258228 Old Oakville 29-Aug 10:00 AM Kerr Street - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200258179 Old Oakville 29-Aug 10:00 AM Speers Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200258165 QEW West 29-Aug 1:00 PM Mccraney Street - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200258378 River Oaks 30-Aug 2:00 PM Burloak Drive - 300 Block Assault #202200259547 Bronte 30-Aug 8:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Assault #202200259874 Old Oakville 30-Aug 8:00 AM South Service Road East - 400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200259155 Midtown Core 30-Aug 9:00 AM Queensbury Crescent - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200259254 College Park 30-Aug 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200259611 Uptown Core 30-Aug 5:00 PM Marine Drive - 2200 Block Theft Under #202200259698 Bronte 30-Aug 8:00 PM Maurice Drive - 300 Block Theft Under #202200259861 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map