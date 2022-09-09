Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug. 31 to Sep. 06. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 37.9%.

Thursday, Sep. 1 was the busiest day, with eight incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (five).

In addition, residents reported Property Damage Under $5,000, Theft Under, and Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (seven incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 31-Aug 12:00 PM Dundas Street West - 500 Block Theft Under #202200260718 Glenorchy 1-Sep 6:00 PM Balsam Drive - 200 Block Balsam Drive - 200 Block #202200262358 Old Oakville 1-Sep 12:00 AM Thistledown Road - 1400 Block Break And Enter House #202200261852 Glen Abbey 1-Sep 8:00 AM Youngstown Gate - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200261794 West Oak Trails 1-Sep 7:00 PM Dunvegan Avenue - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200262456 Eastlake 1-Sep 11:00 PM Trenton Road - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200262783 Bronte 1-Sep 9:00 PM Brookfield Crescent - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200262827 Old Oakville 1-Sep 11:00 AM Chartwell Road - 600 Block Theft Over #202200261918 Eastlake 1-Sep 5:00 PM Prince Michael Drive - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200262303 Iroquois Ridge North 2-Sep 11:00 AM Dundas Street - 500 Block West Assault #202200263105 Glenorchy 2-Sep 8:00 AM Tansley drive - 1300 Block Break And Enter Other #202200262906 QEW West 2-Sep 5:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200263443 Old Oakville 2-Sep 3:00 AM Springwood Crescent - 1300 Blok Theft Of Vehicle #202200262910 Glen Abbey 2-Sep 2:00 AM Marlatt Drive - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200262748 River Oaks 2-Sep 7:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 200 Block Theft Under #202200263576 Uptown Core 3-Sep 3:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200264384 Midtown Core 3-Sep 3:00 PM Mccraney Street East & Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202200264385 Iroquois Ridge South 3-Sep 10:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200264731 Uptown Core 4-Sep 3:00 AM Prince Michael Drive - 2500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200264882 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Sep 2:00 PM Maidstone Crescent - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200265274 Glen Abbey 4-Sep 1:00 PM Sixth Line - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200265237 College Park 5-Sep 10:00 PM Athabasca Common - 400 Block Break And Enter House #202200266553 Joshua's Meadows 5-Sep 4:00 PM Hixon Street - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200266282 Bronte 5-Sep 5:00 PM Tansley Drive - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #20200266446 Bronte 5-Sep 3:00 PM Rebecca Street - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200266371 Old Oakville 5-Sep 8:00 PM Elton Park Road - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200266976 Old Oakville 5-Sep 4:00 PM Burloak Drive - 100 Block Theft Under #202200266296 Bronte 6-Sep 12:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 3500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200266647 QEW West 6-Sep 12:00 PM Maidstone Crescent - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200267419 Glen Abbey 6-Sep 12:00 PM Kaitting Trail - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200267446 Glenorchy 6-Sep 7:00 PM Mccraney Street - 1100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200267998 Iroquois Ridge South 6-Sep 6:00 AM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200266778 Midtown Core 6-Sep 5:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Theft Fom Auto #202200267839 Midtown Core 6-Sep 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200267900 QEW West 6-Sep 7:00 PM Roxton Road - 200 Block Theft OF Bicycle #202200267987 Uptown Core 6-Sep 2:00 AM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200267818 Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

