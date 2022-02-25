Oakville weekly crime update Feb. 16 to 22, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 34 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 16-22, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a drop by 17.01% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Feb. 16 and Feb. 21 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to seven crimes. The residents of Bronte reported the greatest number of crimes (eleven) in this period of time. Moreover Theft From Auto was the most reported incident (eleven).
Halton Police do not upload any crimes related to intimate partner violence, sexual assault, or any criminal information that may cause further trauma to the victim.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Feb. 16 to 22, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
