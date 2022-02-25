Oakville weekly crime update Feb. 16 to 22, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 34 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 16-22, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a drop by 17.01% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Feb. 16 and Feb. 21 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to seven crimes. The residents of Bronte reported the greatest number of crimes (eleven) in this period of time. Moreover Theft From Auto was the most reported incident (eleven).

Halton Police do not upload any crimes related to intimate partner violence, sexual assault, or any criminal information that may cause further trauma to the victim.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Feb. 16 to 22, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 16-Feb 5:00 PM Fourth Line - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200051408 Bronte 16-Feb 6:00 AM Speers Road - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200050499 Bronte 16-Feb 1:00 PM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Theft Under #202200050956 College Park 16-Feb 10:00 PM North Service Road West - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200051255 QEW West 16-Feb 12:00 PM North Service Road West - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200051489 QEW West 16-Feb 11:00 AM Sixth Line - 2500 Block Assault #202200050819 River Oaks 16-Feb 8:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200050675 Uptown Core 17-Feb 11:00 PM Speers Road - 1100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200052305 Bronte 17-Feb 1:00 AM East Street - 100 Block Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200051328 Bronte 17-Feb 3:00 AM Woodhaven Park - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200051413 Bronte 17-Feb 2:00 AM Chancery Lane East Break And Enter House #202200051394 Eastlake 17-Feb 7:00 AM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Theft Under #202200051685 Old Oakville 18-Feb 11:00 AM South Service - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200052890 Bronte 18-Feb 12:00 AM Cynthia Lane - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200052470 Eastlake 18-Feb 6:00 AM Sixth Line - 1000 Block Break And Enter Other #202200052622 Midtown Core 18-Feb 7:00 PM Watson Avenue - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200053230 Old Oakville 18-Feb 9:00 AM Millrun Drive - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200052796 West Oak Trails 19-Feb 2:00 AM Hixon Street - 2400 Block Assault #202200053443 Bronte 20-Feb 4:00 PM Hixon Street - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200054969 Bronte 20-Feb 4:00 AM Golden Briar Trail - 2300 Block Theft Over #202200054394 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Feb 9:00 AM Iroquois Shoe Road - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200054661 Iroquois Ridge South 21-Feb 12:00 PM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200055767 Glen Abbey 21-Feb 5:00 PM Sixteen Mile Drive - 400 Block Assault #202200055990 Glenorchy 21-Feb 10:00 AM Burhamthorpe Road West - 500 Block Assault #202200055663 Glenorchy 21-Feb 8:00 AM Ninth Line - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200055572 Iroquoi Ridge North 21-Feb 5:00 PM Rockingham Drive - 2300 Block Break And Enter House #202200055989 Iroquois Ridge North 21-Feb 4:00 PM Grand Oak Trail - 2100 Block Break And Enter House #202200055962 Palermo West 21-Feb 6:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200056504 QEW West 22-Feb 6:00 AM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200056509 Bronte 22-Feb 6:00 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200056486 Bronte 22-Feb 4:00 AM Speers Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200056376 Bronte 22-Feb 1:00 AM Cambridge - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200056198 Eastlake 22-Feb 6:00 AM Ninth Line - 2300 Block Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200056515 Iroquois Ridge North 22-Feb 4:00 AM South Service - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200056343 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map