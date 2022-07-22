Weekly Oakville crime update from July 13 to 19

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 13 to 19. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a small increase of 3.38%.

Tuesday, July 19 was the busiest day with 13 incidents reported. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported Theft of Auto most frequently (13 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 13-Jul 12:00 PM Springflower Way - 3400 Block Theft From Auto #202200208750 Bronte 13-Jul 5:00 PM Monks Passage - 1300 Block Assault #202200209049 Glen Abbey 13-Jul 3:00 PM Roxborough Drive - 1000 Block Theft From Auto #202200208943 Glen Abbey 13-Jul 10:00 PM Devonshire Crescent - 2200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200209533 West Oak Trails 13-Jul 10:00 PM Hemmford Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200209640 West Oak Trails 13-Jul 8:00 PM Hemmford Drive - 2500 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200209624 West Oak Trails 13-Jul 10:00 PM Dundas Street West - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200209284 West Oak Trails 13-Jul 8:00 PM Dundas Street West - 1500 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200209190 West Oak Trails 14-Jul 2:00 AM Burloak Drive - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #20220020+467 Bronte 14-Jul 3:00 PM Speers Road - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200210134 Bronte 14-Jul 6:00 PM Burnhamthorpe Road East - 100 Block Theft Under #202200210321 Glenorchy 14-Jul 9:00 PM Athabasca Common - 400 Block Theft Under #202200210490 Joshua's Meadow 14-Jul 7:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200210397 Midtown Core 14-Jul 1:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2100 Block Assault #202200209951 West Oak Trails 14-Jul 8:00 PM Dundas Street West - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200210449 West Oak Trails 14-Jul 12:00 AM Old Bronte Road - 2500 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200209334 West Oak Trails 14-Jul 12:00 AM Falling Green Drive - 2300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200209550 West Oak Trails 15-Jul 9:00 PM Queens Avenue - 300 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200211660 College Park 15-Jul 11:00 AM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200211066 Glen Abbey 15-Jul 10:00 AM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200210986 Glen Abbey 15-Jul 11:00 PM Maidstone Crescent - 1100 Block Break And Enter House #202200211745 Glen Abbey 15-Jul 6:00 PM Maidstone Crescent - 400 Block Assault #202200211514 Glen Abbey 15-Jul 12:00 AM FalgarwoodDrive - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200210626 Iroquois Ridge South 15-Jul 10:00 PM Speers Road - 500 Block Theft Under #202200211711 QEW West 15-Jul 9:00 AM Pine Glen Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200210923 West Oak Trails 15-Jul 5:00 PM Pine Glen Road - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200211400 West Oak Trails 16-Jul 4:00 PM Marine Drive - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200212328 Bronte 16-Jul 6:00 PM Swann Drive - 500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200212515 Bronte 16-Jul 1:00 PM Pinegrove Road - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202200212175 Bronte 16-Jul 7:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200212585 Midtown Core 16-Jul 12:00 AM Lakeshore Road East - 500 Block Break And Enter House #202200211773 Old Oakville 16-Jul 11:00 PM River Glen Boulevard - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200213186 River Oaks 16-Jul 4:00 PM Pine Glen Road - 1500 Block Robbery #202200212362 West Oak Trails 17-Jul 1:00 PM Rebecca Street - 400 Block Theft Under #202200213289 Bronte 17-Jul 10:00 AM Claremont Crescent - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200213153 Eastlake 17-Jul 5:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200213488 Midtown Core 17-Jul 6:00 AM Saltaire Crescent - 3200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200212960 Palermo West 17-Jul 10:00 PM Pine Glen Road - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200213797 West Oak Trails 18-Jul 10:00 PM Bronte Road - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200214846 Bronte 18-Jul 6:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200214637 College Park 18-Jul 2:00 PM Marborough Court - 1300 Block Theft Under #202200214445 College Park 18-Jul 7:00 PM George Savage Avenue - 3100 Block Theft From Auto #202200214725 Glenorchy 18-Jul 12:00 AM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200213856 Midtown Core 18-Jul 2:00 AM Lakeshore Road East & Trafalgar Road Assault #202200213895 Old Oakville 18-Jul 5:00 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard - 2900 Block Assault #202200212437 West Oak Trails 18-Jul 9:00 AM Old Bronte Road - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200214157 West Oak Trails 19-Jul 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block Assault #202200215695 Bronte 19-Jul 5:00 PM Patricia Drive - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200216247 Bronte 19-Jul 2:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Break And Enter House #202200214954 College Park 19-Jul 10:00 AM Polly Drive - 200 Block Polly Drive - 200 Block #202200215215 Glenorchy 19-Jul 10:00 PM Mary Street & Maurice Drive Theft Under #202200215936 Old Oakville 19-Jul 2:00 PM Kerr Street - 400 Block Theft Under #202200215504 Old Oakville 19-Jul 10:00 PM Chartwell Road - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200216250 Old Oakville 19-Jul 1:00 PM Bohemia Crescent - 500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200215443 Old Oakville 19-Jul 3:00 PM Kerr Street - 600 Block Theft Under #202200215557 QEW West 19-Jul 10:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200215919 Uptown Core 19-Jul 7:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 2400 Block Theft of Bicycle #202200215799 Uptown Core 19-Jul 6:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200215815 Uptown Core 19-Jul 10:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200215905 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map