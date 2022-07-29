Weekly Oakville crime update from July 20 to 26

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 46 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 20 to 26. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 22.03%.

Tuesday, July 26, was the busiest day, with ten incidents reported. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported Theft of Auto most frequently (11 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - July 20 to 26

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 20-Jul 2:00 PM Sandstone Drive - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202200216570 West Oak Trails 20-Jul 8:00 AM Sunset Drive - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200216217 Bronte 20-Jul 12:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Road Theft From Auto #202200216425 Bronte 20-Jul 5:00 AM Fourth Line - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200216072 Bronte 20-Jul 9:00 AM Painted Post Court - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200216283 Glen Abbey 20-Jul 10:00 AM Queens Avenue - 300 Block Theft Under #202200216318 College Park 21-Jul 9:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200218164 Midtown Core 21-Jul 6:00 PM Lyons Lane - 600 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200217963 Midtown Core 21-Jul 6:00 AM Unsworth Avenue - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200217199 Bronte 21-Jul 2:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200217661 College Park 22-Jul 2:00 PM Hixon Street - 2000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200218860 Bronte 22-Jul 2:00 PM Lyons Lane - 600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200218871 Midtown Core 22-Jul 3:00 PM Blue Jay Boulevard & Sandpiper Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200218891 West Oak Trails 22-Jul 8:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200219239 College Park 22-Jul 6:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200219099 College Park 22-Jul 6:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200219080 College Park 22-Jul 5:00 PM Grange Road - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200219004 Iroquois Ridge South 22-Jul 5:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200219008 Midtown Core 22-Jul 2:00 PM Speers Roads - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200218851 QEW West 23-Jul 1:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Road Assault #202200219902 Bronte 23-Jul 9:00 PM Acacia Court - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200220396 Eastlake 23-Jul 6:00 PM Beechgrove Crescent - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200220217 Glen Abbey 24-Jul 11:00 PM North Service Road West - 200 Block Assault #202200221441 Glen Abbey 24-Jul 5:00 PM Old Mill Road Theft From Auto #202200221149 Midtown Core 24-Jul 3:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200221034 Midtown Core 24-Jul 4:00 AM Seymour Drive - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200220631 Bronte 24-Jul 1:00 PM Cairncroft Road - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200221177 Eastlake 24-Jul 2:00 AM Dunvegan Avenue & Dunvegan Avenue Theft Under #202200220563 Eastlake 24-Jul 8:00 PM Lakeshore Road East - 200 Block Theft Under #202200221312 Old Oakville 25-Jul 5:00 PM Devon Road - 2100 Block Assault #202200222211 Eastlake 25-Jul 1:00 PM Devon Road - 2300 Block Break And Enter House #202200221993 Eastlake 25-Jul 8:00 AM Speers Road - 2300 Block Break And Enter Other #202200221675 QEW West 25-Jul 6:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200222256 College Park 25-Jul 11:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road - 400 Block Robbery #202200222482 Midtown Core 25-Jul 1:00 PM Speers Road - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200222030 QEW West 25-Jul 4:00 PM Water Street - 200 Block Theft Under #202200222166 Old Oakville 26-Jul 10:00 PM Proudfoot Trail - 2300 Block Assault #202200223578 West Oak Trails 26-Jul 4:00 PM Marine Drive - Marine Drives Break And Enter House #202200223249 Bronte 26-Jul 4:00 PM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200223252 Glenorchy 26-Jul 5:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200223313 College Park 26-Jul 4:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200223285 Uptown Core 26-Jul 7:00 PM White Oaks Boulevard - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200223450 College Park 26-Jul 2:00 PM Speers Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200223152 QEW West 26-Jul 10:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200222847 College Park 26-Jul 3:00 PM Rebecca Street - 400 Block Theft Under #202200223211 Old Oakville 26-Jul 7:00 AM Speers Road - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200222650 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map