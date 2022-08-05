Weekly Oakville crime update from July 27 to Aug 2

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 33 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 27 to Aug. 2. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 28.26%.

Friday, July 29, was the busiest day, with eight incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (five).

In addition, residents reported Theft of Auto most frequently (eight incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - July 27 to August 2

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 27-Jul 10:00 PM Golden Briar Trail - 2300 Block Assault #202200224739 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Jul 12:00 AM Birch Hill Lane - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200223881 Bronte 27-Jul 8:00 PM Greenridge Circle - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200225141 Glen abbey 27-Jul 1:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200224229 Midtown Core 27-Jul 9:00 PM Speers Road - 2100 Block Theft Over #202200225262 QEW West 28-Jul 7:00 PM Melores Drive - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200225574 Bronte 28-Jul 12:00 AM Duncan Road - 1400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200226065 Eastlake 28-Jul 7:00 PM Timberland Gate - 400 Block Theft From Auto` #202200226385 Glenorchy 28-Jul 6:00 PM Morrison Heights Drive - 1100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200225645 Midtown Core 29-Jul 4:00 PM Cornwall Road - 2300 Block Assault #202200226446 Eastlake 29-Jul 11:00 AM Sixth Line - 2200 Block Assault #202200226191 Glenorchy 29-Jul 9:00 AM Sixth Line - 2400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200226103 Glenorchy 29-Jul 4:00 PM Invicta Drive - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200230355 Iroquois Ridge South 29-Jul 3:00 PM Third Line - 2500 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200226406 West Oak Trails 29-Jul 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200226532 Bronte 29-Jul 6:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #20220026567 Midtown Core 29-Jul 5:00 PM Speers Road - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200226503 QEW West 30-Jul 3:00 PM North Service Road East - 100 Block Assault #202200227504 QEW East 30-Jul 3:00 PM North Service Road East - 100 Block Assault #202200227496 QEW East 30-Jul 11:00 PM Jemima Drive - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200227888 Glenorchy 30-Jul 5:00 AM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter Shop #202200227124 Bronte 30-Jul 8:00 AM Lakeshore Road East - 200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200227109 Old Oakville 30-Jul 10:00 AM Oakhaven Drive - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200227235 West Oak Trails 30-Jul 10:00 AM Kestell Boulevard - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200227247 Iroquois Ridge North 31-Jul 2:00 PM Heritage Way - 1600 Block Theft From Auto #202200228440 Glen Abbey 31-Jul 12:00 PM Church Street & Thomas Street Theft Of Vehicle #202200228608 Old Oakville 1-Aug 1:00 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200229486 QEW West 2-Aug 12:00 AM Aspen Forest Drive & Deer Run Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200230042 Eastlake 2-Aug 12:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200230635 Midtown Core 2-Aug 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road East & Trafalgar Road Theft From Auto #202200230876 Old Oakville 2-Aug 9:00 AM North Service Road East - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200230374 QEW East 2-Aug 1:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200230662 Bronte 2-Aug 7:00 AM Bronte Road - 800 Block Theft Under #202200230232 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map