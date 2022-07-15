Oakville weekly crime update from July 6 to 12

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 57 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 6 to 12, compared to the preceding seven days, there was a huge increase of 72.7%.

Friday, July 8 was the busiest day with 13 incidents reported. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11.)

In addition, residents reported Theft of Auto most frequently (13 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - July 6 to 12

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 6-Jul 1:00 AM Threshing Mill Boulevard - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200200843 Glenorchy 6-Jul 11:00 AM Arrowhead Road - 1500 Block Break AndEnter House #202200201086 Iroquois Ridge North 6-Jul 2:00 PM North Service Road East - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200201330 QEW East 6-Jul 3:00 PM Kerr Street & Speers Road Assault #202200201407 QEW West 6-Jul 8:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200200889 QEW West 6-Jul 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200201598 QEW West 6-Jul 7:00 PM Neyagawa Boulevard - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200201635 River Oaks 6-Jul 6:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202200201543 West Oak Trails 7-Jul 11:00 PM Morrison Road - 100 Block Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200202886 Eastlake 7-Jul 3:00 PM Cleaver Drive - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200202515 Eastlake 7-Jul 7:00 PM Parsonage Crescent - 3000 Block Theft From Auto #202200202735 Glenorchy 7-Jul 3:00 PM Beaveridge Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200202471 Glenorchy 7-Jul 11:00 AM Arrowhead Road - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200202222 Iroquois Ridge North 7-Jul 7:00 PM Mockingbird Common - 3300 Block Break And Enter House #202200202690 Joshua's Meadows 7-Jul 9:00 PM Rebecca Street - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200203247 Old Oakville 7-Jul 4:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200202533 QEW Midtown Core 7-Jul 6:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200202640 QEW West 7-Jul 5:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200202622 QEW West 8-Jul 12:00 AM Winston Road - 5400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200203287 Bronte 8-Jul 9:00 AM David Avenue - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200203202 Eastlake 8-Jul 5:00 PM Spring Blossom Crescent - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200203547 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Jul 6:00 AM Ironoak Way - 1900 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200203055 QEW East 8-Jul 6:00 AM Ironoak Way - 1900 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200203054 QEW East 8-Jul 6:00 AM Ironoak Way - 1900 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200203053 QEW East 8-Jul 5:00 AM Ironoak Way - 1900 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200203026 QEW East 8-Jul 2:00 PM Speers Road - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200203395 QEW West 8-Jul 4:00 PM Speers Road - 1100 Block Assault #202200203538 QEWWest 8-Jul 5:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200203021 Uptown Core 8-Jul 5:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200203020 Uptown Core 8-Jul 7:00 AM Trafalgar Road - 2400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200203076 Uptown Core 8-Jul 12:00 PM Central Park Drive - 2300 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200203313 Uptown Core 9-Jul 3:00 PM Ontario Street - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200204543 Bronte 9-Jul 6:00 PM Mccraney Street East - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200204759 College Park 9-Jul 10:00 AM Golden Briar Trail - 2300 Block Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200204225 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Jul 8:00 AM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200204160 QEW Midtown Core 9-Jul 1:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200204458 QEW Midtown Core 9-Jul 12:00 PM Speers Road - 1100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200204385 QEW West 9-Jul 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200204421 QEW West 9-Jul 11:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200204982 QEW West 9-Jul 12:00 AM River Glen Boulevard - 400 Block Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200203964 River Oaks 10-Jul 4:00 PM Sunset Drive - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200206223 Bronte 10-Jul 5:00 PM English Rose Lane - 400 Block Assault #202200205744 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Jul 12:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200205032 QEW West 11-Jul 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 500 Block Assault #202200206837 Bronte 11-Jul 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 3200 Block Theft From Auto #202200206438 Bronte 11-Jul 10:00 AM Whitnell Crescent - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200206434 Bronte 11-Jul 2:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200206267 Bronte 11-Jul 5:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft Under #202200206874 College Park 11-Jul 10:00 PM Wheat Boom Drive - 5000 Block Assault #202200207135 Joshua's Meadows 11-Jul 7:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 400 Block Theft Under #202200206949 Old Oakville 12-Jul 11:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 3400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200207641 Bronte 12-Jul 11:00 AM Melvin Avenue - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200207632 Eastlake 12-Jul 6:00 PM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200208011 Glen Abbey 12-Jul 8:00 AM Dundas Street East & Prince Michael Drive Assault #202200207476 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Jul 4:00 AM Watson Avenue - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200207516 Old Oakville 12-Jul 6:00 PM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200208011 West Oak Trails 12-Jul 8:00 AM West Ham Road - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200207468 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map