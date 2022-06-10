Oakville weekly crime update June 1 to 7 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 1 to 7, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a decline of 30.5%.

Monday, June 6 was the busiest day with 15 incidents reported on each day. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten incidents.)

In addition, residents reported Theft Under $5,000 most frequently (11 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 1 to June 7, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 1-Jun 12:00 PM Tennyson Drive - 400 Block Break And Enter House #202200162693 Bronte 1-Jun 2:00 AM Greeneagle Drive - 1400 Block Break And Enter House #202200162176 Glen Abbey 1-Jun 6:00 PM Forsythe Street - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200163084 Old Oakville 1-Jun 3:00 PM Kerr Street - 500 Block Theft Under #202200162903 Old Oakville 1-Jun 7:00 AM Woody Road - 500 Block Break And Enter Other #202200162359 QEW West 1-Jun 8:00 AM Woody Road - 500 Block Break And Enter Other #202200162428 QEW West 2-Jun 11:00 PM White Oaks Boulevard - 1400 Block Assault #202200164442 College Park 2-Jun 3:00 PM Elderwood Trail - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200164057 Glenorchy 2-Jun 12:00 PM Pinegrove Road - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200163904 QEW West 2-Jun 11:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200163821 Uptown Core 3-Jun 10:00 AM Carol Road - 2300 Block Theft Under #202200164800 Eastlake 3-Jun 4:00 PM Iroquoid Shore Road - 500 Block Assault #202200165160 Midtown Core 3-Jun 2:00 PM Iroquoid Shore Road - 500 Block Robbery #202200165017 Midtown Core 3-Jun 12:00 PM Kerr Street & Shepherd Road Assault #202200164905 QEW West 3-Jun 8:00 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202200164694 QEW West 3-Jun 2:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2100 Block Assault #202200165026 West Oak Trails 4-Jun 12:00 PM Shamrock Lane - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200165910 Bronte 4-Jun 11:00 AM Shamrock Lane - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200165885 Bronte 4-Jun 12:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200165889 Old Oakville 4-Jun 1:00 PM Pinegrove Road - 1200 Block Break And Enter Other #202200165961 QEW West 5-Jun 4:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Robbery #202200167083 College Park 5-Jun 6:00 PM Elmwood Road - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200167199 Old Oakville 5-Jun 3:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202200167034 QEW West 6-Jun 9:00 AM Mccraney Street East - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200167740 College Park 6-Jun 4:00 PM North Service Road West - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200168137 Glen Abbey 6-Jun 8:00 PM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200168332 Glenorchy 6-Jun 10:00 AM Kerr Street - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200167814 Old Oakville 6-Jun 9:00 AM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200167771 Old Oakville 6-Jun 8:00 PM Maurice Drive - 300 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200168588 Old Oakville 6-Jun 5:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Theft Under #202200168191 Old Oakville 6-Jun 5:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Theft Under #202200168188 Old Oakville 6-Jun 4:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Theft Under #20220168139 Old Oakville 6-Jun 3:00 PM Saddleworth Crescent - 3200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200168091 Palermo West 6-Jun 12:00 PM Speers Road - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200167944 QEW West 6-Jun 1:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Robbery #202200168194 Uptown Core 6-Jun 1:00 PM Grand Oak Trail - 2100 Block Assault #202200167956 West Oak Trails 6-Jun 5:00 AM Bloomfrield Drive - 2100 Block Break And Enter House #202200167562 West Oak Trails 6-Jun 1:00 PM Grand Oak Trail - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200167953 West Oak Trails 7-Jun 1:00 PM Heritage Way - 1600 Block Break And Enter House #202200168924 Glen Abbey 7-Jun 1:00 PM Littondale Lane - 2200 Block Theft Under #202200168906 Palermo West 7-Jun 2:00 PM Speers Road - 1100 Block Robbery #202200168975 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map