Oakville weekly crime update from June 15 to 21 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 15 to 21, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a rise of 18.91%.

Thursday, June 16 was the busiest day with 10 incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (twelve incidents.)

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (11 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 15 to June 21, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 15-Jun 7:00 AM Dundas Steet West & Gladeside Avenue Assault #202200177302 Glenorchy 15-Jun 11:00 AM Pine Glen Road - 2300 Block Assault #202200177589 West Oak Trails 15-Jun 12:00 PM Shoreline Drive - 3200 Block Break And Enter House #202200177636 Bronte 15-Jun 1:00 PM Postmaster Drive - 2500 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200177662 West Oak Trails 15-Jun 1:00 AM Applewood Drive - 2400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200177322 Bronte 15-Jun 10:00 PM Claxton Drive - 200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200178563 Eastlake 15-Jun 7:00 PM North Service Road West - 200 Block Theft Under #202200178003 Glen Abbey 16-Jun 11:00 AM Kerr Street & Speers Road Assault #202200178698 Old Oakville 16-Jun 12:00 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Assault #202200178828 West Oak Trails 16-Jun 2:00 PM Claremont Crescent - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200178948 Eastlake 16-Jun 9:00 AM Bridge Road - 2400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200178555 Bronte 16-Jun 9:00 AM Bridge Road - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200178546 Bronte 16-Jun 8:00 AM Stewart Street - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200178515 Old Oakville 16-Jun 8:00 AM Stewart Street - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200178515 Old Oakville 16-Jun 11:00 PM Bromley Road - 5300 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200179619 Bronte 16-Jun 6:00 PM Ballantry Road - 1200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200179203 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Jun 8:00 PM Greenwich Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200179308 West Oak Trails 17-Jun 5:00 PM Felan Avenue - 200 Block Assault #202200180289 Old Oakville 17-Jun 11:00 AM Ario Road - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200179867 Eastlake 17-Jun 9:00 PM Glenashton Drive - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200180534 Iroquois Ridge North 17-Jun 7:00 PM Maurice Drive - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200180446 Old Oakville 17-Jun 10:00 AM River Oaks Boulevad West - 100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200179834 River Oaks 17-Jun 9:00 AM Hammersmith Court - 200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200179842 Bronte 17-Jun 6:00 AM Masters Green - 1000 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200179575 Glen Abbey 17-Jun 8:00 PM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200180777 Midtown Core 17-Jun 9:00 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Theft Under #202200179720 West Oak Trails 18-Jun 9:00 PM Mulberry Drive - 5200 Block Break And Enter House #202200181638 Bronte 18-Jun 11:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 300 Block Break And Enter Other #202200181015 Uptown Core 18-Jun 10:00 PM Ashmore Drive & Westoak Trails Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200181674 West Oak Trails 18-Jun 10:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft From Vehicle #202200180942 Midtown Core 18-Jun 11:00 PM Sandwell Drive - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200182118 Bronte 18-Jun 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Theft Under #202200181261 Bronte 19-Jun 12:00 PM Seaton Drive - 400 Block Theft Over #202200182310 Bronte 19-Jun 9:00 PM Beechnut Road - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200182780 Clearview 20-Jun 8:00 PM North Service Road West - 2400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200183844 Glen Abbey 20-Jun 5:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200183656 Midtown Core 20-Jun 4:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #20220018451 Bronte 20-Jun 11:00 PM Maurice Drive - 300 Block Theft Under #202200183932 Old Oakville 20-Jun 3:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200183594 Uptown Core 21-Jun 7:00 AM Devon Road - 1500 Block Assault #202200184125 Eastlake 21-Jun 8:00 AM Bristol CL & Dover GT Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200184168 College Park 21-Jun 4:00 PM Greenwich Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200184671 West Oak Trails 21-Jun 3:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200184181 Bronte 21-Jun 9:00 AM George Ryan Avenue - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200184224 Joshua's Meadows

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map