Oakville weekly crime update from June 15 to 21 2022

Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 15 to 21, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a rise of 18.91%.
Thursday, June 16 was the busiest day with 10 incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (twelve incidents.)
In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (11 incidents.)
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - June 15 to June 21, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
