Oakville weekly crime update from June 22 to 28 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 28 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 22 to 28, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a decline of 36.36%.

Tuesday, June 28 was the busiest day with seven incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten incidents.)

In addition, residents reported Theft of Vehicle most frequently (6 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 22 to June 28, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 23-Jun 3:00 PM Sixth Line - 2500 Block Assault #202200187140 College Park 23-Jun 3:00 PM Sixth Line - 2400 Block Assault #202200187148 River Oaks 23-Jun 9:00 AM Burloak Drive - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200186686 Bronte 23-Jun 7:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200186597 Bronte 23-Jun 1:00 AM Spruce Avenue - 5200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200186638 Bronte 24-Jun 9:00 PM Heritage Way - 1700 Block Assault #202200188630 Glen Abbey 24-Jun 2:00 PM Nottinghill Gate - 1600 Block Assault #202200188253 Glen Abbey 24-Jun 12:00 AM Yolanda Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200187719 Bronte 25-Jun 1:00 AM Greenridge Circle - 1400 Block Break And Enter House #202200188835 Glen Abbey 25-Jun 3:00 PM West Lynn Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200189479 Bronte 25-Jun 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200189410 River Oaks 26-Jun 7:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Assault #202200190712 QEW East 26-Jun 2:00 PM North Service Road West - 1300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200190466 Glen Abbey 26-Jun 12:00 PM Argus Road - 600 Block Breaking & Entering #202200190338 QEW East 26-Jun 5:00 AM Fourth Line - 500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200190069 Bronte 26-Jun 6:00 AM Fourth Line - 600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200190082 QEW West 26-Jun 1:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 3300 Block Robbery #202200189962 Bronte 27-Jun 3:00 PM South Service Road West - 500 Block Break And Enter Other #202200191606 QEW West 27-Jun 12:00 PM Woody Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200191397 QEW West 27-Jun 7:00 PM Cornwall Road - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200191810 Eastlake 27-Jun 8:00 PM Woodfield Road - 2300 Block Theft Under #202200191861 West Oak Trails 28-Jun 6:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200192912 Old Oakville 28-Jun 12:00 PM Glenashton Drive & Trafalgar Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200192528 River Oaks 28-Jun 3:00 PM Sandmere Place - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200193359 Bronte 28-Jun 4:00 PM Masterman Crescent - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200192787 Glenorchy 28-Jun 7:00 PM Duskywing Way - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200193513 Bronte 28-Jun 7:00 PM Duskywing Way - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200193525 Bronte 28-Jun 9:00 PM Birch Hill Lane Theft OF Vehicle #202200193402 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

