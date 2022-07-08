Oakville weekly crime update from June 29 to July 5 2022

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 32 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 29 to July 5, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was an increase of 14.2%.
Wednesday, June 29 was the busiest day with nine incidents reported. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eight incidents.)
In addition, residents reported Theft of Auto most frequently (six incidents.)
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - June 29 to July 5, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map