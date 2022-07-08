Oakville weekly crime update from June 29 to July 5 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 32 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 29 to July 5, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was an increase of 14.2%.

Wednesday, June 29 was the busiest day with nine incidents reported. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eight incidents.)

In addition, residents reported Theft of Auto most frequently (six incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 29 to July 5, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 29-Jun 7:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block Assault #202200194117 Bronte 29-Jun 5:00 PM Third Line - 500 Block Assault #202200193964 QEW West 29-Jun 10:00 AM Burloak Drive - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200193492 Bronte 29-Jun 4:00 PM Galloway Drive - 2300 Block Break And Enter House #202200193895 Iroquois Ridge South 29-Jun 3:00 AM Speers Road - 2200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200193219 QEW West 29-Jun 6:00 PM Marine Drive - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200194006 Bronte 29-Jun 3:00 PM Speers Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200193851 QEW West 29-Jun 11:00 AM Woody Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200193579 QEW West 29-Jun 3:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5200 Block Theft Under #202200193822 Bronte 30-Jun 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road East - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202200194967 Eastlake 30-Jun 11:00 PM Bellwood Avenue - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200195748 Eastlake 30-Jun 3:00 PM Dorval Drive - 1200 Block Theft Over #202200194927 QEW West 1-Jul 11:00 PM Ontario Street - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200196406 Bronte 1-Jul 1:00 AM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200195401 Midtown Core 1-Jul 4:00 PM North Service Road West - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200196037 QEW West 1-Jul 5:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200196097 Midtown Core 1-Jul 2:00 PM Normandy Place Theft Under #202200195904 Old Oakville 2-Jul 9:00 AM Ontario Street - 2300 Block Assault #202200196794 Bronte 2-Jul 4:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive - 2300 Block Break And Enter House #202200197178 Iroquois Ridge South 2-Jul 2:00 PM Meadowridge Drive - 2500 Block Break And Enter House #202200197044 Iroquois Ridge South 2-Jul 12:00 AM Arrowhead Road - 1500 Block Breaking & Entering #202200196617 Iroquois Ridge South 2-Jul 10:00 PM Lyons Lane - 700 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200197457 Midtown Core 2-Jul 4:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200197128 College Park 2-Jul 2:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200197075 Midtown Core 2-Jul 11:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive - 2200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200197841 Iroquois Ridge South 4-Jul 4:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200199253 Midtown Core 4-Jul 3:00 PM Tennyson Drive - 500 Block Theft Under #202200199153 QEW West 5-Jul 8:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 200 Block Assault #202200200545 Old Oakville 5-Jul 3:00 PM Rebecca Street - 1300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200200288 Bronte 5-Jul 3:00 PM Rebecca Street - 1300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200200288 QEW West 5-Jul 6:00 PM Arrowhead Road - 1500 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200200423 Iroquois Ridge South 5-Jul 7:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #20220020053 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map