Oakville weekly crime update June 8 to 14 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 37 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 8 to 14, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a decline of 9.7%.

Friday, June 10 was the busiest day with 9 incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (seven incidents.)

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (7 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 8 to June 14, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 8-Jun 4:00 PM Morden Road - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200170199 Old Oakville 8-Jun 8:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200170697 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Jun 11:00 PM Sheridan Garden Drive - 2300 Block Break And Enter Other #202200171601 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Jun 11:00 AM Sedgewick Crescent - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200170918 Bronte 9-Jun 9:00 AM Greebriar Drive - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200170798 Glen Abbey 9-Jun 11:00 PM Robmar Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200171757 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Jun 7:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200171422 QEW West 10-Jun 8:00 AM Linbrook Road - 1100 Block Assault #202200171831 Old Oakville 10-Jun 5:00 AM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter Shop #202200171705 Bronte 10-Jun 4:00 PM Oxlow Drive - 1200 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200172328 College Park 10-Jun 8:00 AM Forestview Trail - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200171796 West Oak Trails 10-Jun 3:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200172254 Old Oakville 10-Jun 9:00 AM Queens avenue - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200171868 College Park 10-Jun 9:00 AM Queens avenue - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200171868 College Park 10-Jun 1:00 PM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200172149 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Jun 7:00 AM Speers Road - 2200 Block Theft Under #202200171778 QEW West 11-Jun 11:00 PM Devon Road - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200174179 Eastlake 12-Jun 12:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Assault #202200173767 Bronte 12-Jun 5:00 PM Dorland Road - 500 Block Assault #202200175297 Eastlake 12-Jun 5:00 PM Carberry WY & Grand Oak TL Assault #202200174443 West Oak Trails 12-Jun 7:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 300 Block Break And Other Other #202200174594 Glenorchy 12-Jun 1:00 AM Queensbury Crescent - 1500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200173792 College Park 12-Jun 12:00 AM Carlisle Court - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200174109 Eastlake 12-Jun 3:00 AM Galloway Drive - 2200 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200173896 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Jun 9:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200174915 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Jun 8:00 AM Speers Road - 1100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200175046 QEW West 13-Jun 11:00 AM Devon Road - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200175299 Eastlake 13-Jun 11:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200175274 Glenorchy 13-Jun 12:00 PM Kerr Street - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200175354 Old Oakville 13-Jun 8:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200175022 QEW West 13-Jun 2:00 PM Elm Road -1500 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200175464 College Park 14-Jun 1:00 PM Howard Avenue - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200176568 Old Oakville 14-Jun 1:00 PM Chartwell Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200176526 Old Oakville 14-Jun 3:00 PM Holton Heights Drive - 1300 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200176694 College Park 14-Jun 10:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200177037 Old Oakville 14-Jun 4:00 PM Woodsstock Trail - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200176742 West Oak Trails 14-Jun 11:00 AM Speers Road - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200176429 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map