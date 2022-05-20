Oakville weekly crime update May 11 to 17, 2022

Oakville News
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 11 to 17, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a rise of 11.1%.
May 11 was the busiest day, with eleven incidents reported. Bronte and QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (twelve and nine incidents each.)
In addition, residents reported Theft From Auto most frequently (thirteen incidents).
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - May 11 to May 17, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map