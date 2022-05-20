Oakville weekly crime update May 11 to 17, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 11 to 17, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a rise of 11.1%.

May 11 was the busiest day, with eleven incidents reported. Bronte and QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (twelve and nine incidents each.)

In addition, residents reported Theft From Auto most frequently (thirteen incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - May 11 to May 17, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 11-May 12:00 PM Lyons Lane - 600 Block Break And Enter Other #202200138134 Old Oakville 11-May 10:00 PM North Service Road East & Sixth Line Robbery #202200138717 College Park 11-May 11:00 AM Hixon Street - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200138033 Bronte 11-May 11:00 AM Cherryhill Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200138007 Bronte 11-May 11:00 AM Meadowood Crescent - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200138005 Bronte 11-May 10:00 AM Meadowood Crescent - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200137919 Bronte 11-May 2:00 AM Meadowood Crescent - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200137789 Bronte 11-May 1:00 AM Royal Oak Court - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200137682 College Park 11-May 6:00 PM North Service Road West - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200138612 QEW West 11-May 8:00 PM Lees Lane - 500 Block Theft Under #202200138656 Bronte 12-May 1:00 AM Romanwood Crescent - 5500 Block Theft From Auto #202200139331 Bronte 12-May 2:00 PM Speers Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200139499 QEW West 12-May 11:00 AM Wyandotte Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200139280 QEW West 13-May 11:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block Assault #202200141269 Bronte 13-May 3:00 AM Ironside Drive - 400 Block Break And Enter House #202200140144 Glenorchy 13-May 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200140492 QEW West 13-May 8:00 AM Sunset Drive - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200140320 Bronte 13-May 9:00 AM North Service Road West - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200140433 QEW West 13-May 3:00 PM Speers Road - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200140860 Bronte 13-May 7:00 PM Heritage Way - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200141119 Glen Abbey 14-May 12:00 AM Felan Avenue - 200 Block Assault #202200142940 Old Oakville 14-May 6:00 AM Speers Road -1100 Block Break And Enter Other #202200141456 Bronte 14-May 12:00 AM North Service Road West - 500 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200141344 QEW West 14-May 12:00 AM Pine Glen Road - 1500 Block Robbery #202200141322 West Oak Trails 14-May 1:00 PM South Service Road West - 2200 Block Theft Under #202200141808 QEW West 15-May 2:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Assault #202200143029 Old Oakville 15-May 6:00 PM Central Avenue & Mack Street Assault #202251019 QEW West 15-May 2:00 AM Ontario Street - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200142467 Bronte 15-May 12:00 AM George Ryan Avenue - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200142429 Joshua's Meadows 15-May 2:00 PM Allan Street & Palmer Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200143001 Old Oakville 15-May 12:00 PM Ferncrest Road - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200142880 Theft From Auto 15-May 11:00 AM Meadoridge Drive - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200142812 Theft From Auto 15-May 4:00 PM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Theft Under #202200143099 College Park 15-May 1:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft Under #202200142978 Old Oakville 16-May 5:00 PM George Savage Avenue - 3200 Block Assault #202200144410 Glenorchy 16-May 8:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200144544 QEW West 16-May 4:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200144346 West Oak Trails 16-May 12:00 AM March Crescent - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200143502 River Oaks 16-May 6:00 PM Napier Crescent - 1300 Block Theft Under #202200144424 College Park 16-May 1:00 PM Salvator Boulevard - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200144155 Theft Under

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map