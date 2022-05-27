Oakville weekly crime update May 18 to 24, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 18 to 24, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a rise of 47.5%.

Wednesday, May 18 and Friday, May 20 were the busiest days with 14 incidents reported on each day. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14 incidents each.)

In addition, residents reported Theft From Auto most frequently (20 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - May 18 to May 24, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 18-May 2:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 3300 Block Assault #202200146737 Glenorchy 18-May 11:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Break And Enter House #202200147147 College Park 18-May 8:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Break And Enter House #202200147021 College Park 18-May 10:00 AM Devon Road - 1500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200146468 Eastlake 18-May 9:00 AM Lamebeth Road - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200146374 College Park 18-May 10:00 PM Ario Road - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202200147080 Eastlake 18-May 9:00 PM Cronwall Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200147062 Old Oakville 18-May 5:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200146876 Old Oakville 18-May 10:00 AM Heathcliff Court - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200146418 Palermo West 18-May 12:00 PM Water Street - 100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200146623 Old Oakville 18-May 10:00 AM Meadowridge Drive - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200146470 Iroquois Ridge North 18-May 9:00 AM Ferncrest Road - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200146352 Iroquois Ridge North 18-May 5:00 PM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200146868 Glen Abbey 18-May 11:00 AM Caldwell Drive - 2200 Block Theft Under #202200146511 River Oaks 19-May 12:00 AM Larry Crescent - 3200 Block Robbery #202200147181 Glenorchy 19-May 7:00 AM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200147321 Glenorhcy 19-May 7:00 PM Lynwood Drive - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200148385 College Park 19-May 5:00 PM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200148267 Glenorchy 19-May 11:00 AM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200147785 Glenorchy 19-May 8:00 AM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200147384 Glenorchy 19-May 10:00 AM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200147589 Glenorhcy 19-May 7:00 PM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Theft From Vehicle #202200148382 Glenorchy 19-May 10:00 AM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200147683 Old Oakville 19-May 6:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200148301 Old Oakville 19-May 2:00 PM Garden Drive - 100 Block Theft Under #202200148043 Old Oakville 19-May 5:00 PM Kerr Street - 600 Block Theft Under #202200148218 QEW West 20-May 9:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Break And Enter House #202200149639 College Park 20-May 7:00 PM Old Carriage Way - 1200 Block Break And Enter House #202200149494 Glen Abbey 20-May 7:00 PM Kerr Street - 100 Block Break And Enter Street #202200149500 Old Oakville 20-May 1:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200149143 College Park 20-May 9:00 AM Speers Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200148863 QEW West 20-May 6:00 PM Heritage Way - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200149484 Glen Abbey 20-May 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200149145 QEW West 20-May 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200149145 QEW West 20-May 8:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200149558 Old Oakville 20-May 7:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200149513 Old Oakville 20-May 8:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200149541 Uptown Core 20-May 10:00 PM Lakewood Drive - 200 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200150000 Old Oakville 20-May 3:00 PM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft Under #202200149295 Old Oakville 20-May 3:00 PM Argus Road - 600 BLock Theft Under #202200149295 QEW West 21-May 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 400 Block Assault #202200150820 Old Oakville 21-May 11:00 AM South Service Road East - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200150187 QEW Midtown Core 21-May 11:00 PM All Saints Crescent - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200151528 Eastlake 21-May 9:00 AM Bath Street - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200150049 Old Oakville 22-May 8:00 AM South Service Road West - 2400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200151321 QEW West 22-May 12:00 PM Ellen Davidson Drive - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200151543 Glenorchy 22-May 8:00 AM Pinegrove Road - 600 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200151335 QEW West 22-May 1:00 PM Wakely Street - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #2022001515474 Bronte 22-May 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200151699 River Oaks 23-May 8:00 AM South Service Road West - 2400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200152440 QEW West 23-May 2:00 PM Ontario Street - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200152723 Bronte 23-May 11:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200152558 River Oaks 23-May 11:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200152554 River Oaks 23-May 11:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200152552 River Oaks 23-May 9:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200152481 River Oaks 23-May 11:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft FromAuto #202200152557 River Oaks 23-May 3:00 PM Front Street- 100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200152785 Old Oakville 23-May 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200152924 Bronte 23-May 3:00 PM Romain Crescent - 200 Block Theft Under #202200152789 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map