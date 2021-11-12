Oakville weekly crime update: November 4 to 10, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 37 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2021. Most crimes were reported in Old Oakville (8).
Nov. 9 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to a total of 11 crimes. Most crime incidents reported to the police during the past seven days were Assault (8) and Break and Enter House (6). Nov. 7 was the quietest day in this period, with only one crime reported in total.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
Source: HRPS Crime Map