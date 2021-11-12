Oakville weekly crime update: November 4 to 10, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 37 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2021. Most crimes were reported in Old Oakville (8).

Nov. 9 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to a total of 11 crimes. Most crime incidents reported to the police during the past seven days were Assault (8) and Break and Enter House (6). Nov. 7 was the quietest day in this period, with only one crime reported in total.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 4-Nov 5:00 PM Sixth Line - 2400 Block Assault #202100333090 Glenorchy 4-Nov 11:00 AM Ridge Drive Assault #202100332773 Iroquois Ridge South 4-Nov 12:00 AM North Service Road -2500 Block Break and Enter House #202100332730 Glen Abbey 4-Nov 3:00 PM Cobbler Lane - 1400 Block Break and Enter House #202100332976 QEW West 4-Nov 2:00 AM Winston Park Drive - 2500 Block Break and Enter House #202100332364 Joshua's Meadows 4-Nov 1:00PM Rock Point Drive - 2300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100332836 Joshua's Meadows 4-Nov 12:00 AM Bronte Road - 1100 Block Impaired Driving #202100332331 Glen Abbey 4-Nov 11:00 AM Sixth Line - 1500 Block Offensive Weapons #202100332762 College Park 5-Nov 10:00 PM 3500 Wyecroft Road Assault #202100334188 QEW West 5-Nov 5:00 PM Margaret Drive - 300 Block Theft from Auto #202100333985 Old Oakville 5-Nov 5:00 PM Glen Abbey Gate - 1500 Block Theft of Bicycle #202100333980 Glen Abbey 6-Nov 3:00 PM Upper Middle Road - 1500 Block Impaired Driving #202100334864 Glen Abbey 6-Nov 3:00 PM Glen Valley Road - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100334862 Glen Oaks 6-Nov 12:00 AM Pinegrove Road - 1200 Block Theft from Auto #202100334998 College Park 7-Nov 2:00 AM Bronte Road - 1100 Block Impaired Driving #202100335390 Glen Abbey 8-Nov 10:00 PM Bronte Road - 800 Block Assault #202100337341 Assault 8-Nov 11:00 AM Dorval Drive - 100 Block Assault #202100336647 Old Oakville 8-Nov 10:00 PM Bronte Road - 800 Block Assault #202100337341 QEW West 8-Nov 2:00 PM Garden Drive - 100 Block Break and Enter House #202100336900 Old Oakville 8-Nov 2:00 PM Garden Drive - 100 Block Break and Enter House #202100336900 Old Oakville 8-Nov 8:00 PM Rebecca Street - 2200 Block Theft from Auto #202100337592 Bronte 8-Nov 4:00 PM Lakeshore Rd E - 300 block Theft from Auto #202100311083 Old Oakville 8-Nov 5:00 PM Hummingbird Way - 2200 Block Theft Under #202100337090 Glen Oaks 9-Nov 3:00 PM Marine Drive - 2400 Block Assault #202100338142 Bronte 9-Nov 11:00 PM Mowat Avenue - 2300 Block Assault #202100338497 Glenorchy 9-Nov 4:00 PM Golden Oak Drive - 400 Block Break and Enter House #202100338202 Iroquois Ridge South 9-Nov 9:00 PM Lakeshore Road W - 2400 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100338434 Bronte 9-Nov 12:00 PM North Service Road E - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100337950 Clearview 9-Nov 12:00 PM WestOak Trails - 2800 Block Offensive Weapons #202100337922 Westoak Trails 9-Nov 10:00 AM 1500 Glen Abbey Gate Property Damage Under $5000 #202100337788 Glen Abbey 9-Nov 11:00 AM Westoak Trails - 3000 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100337873 Westoak Trails 9-Nov 9:00 AM Waverly Avenue - 1400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100337752 Old Oakville 9-Nov 4:00 AM Small Crescent - 400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100337492 Old Oakville 9-Nov 3:00 PM Hyde Park Gate - 2500 Block Theft Over #202100338120 Joshua's Meadows 10-Nov 7:00 PM North Service Road W & Third Line Federal Stats - Drugs #202100338359 Glen Abbey 10-Nov 10:00 AM Third Line - 600 Block Theft from Auto #202100338904 Old Oakville 10-Nov 4:00 PM South Service Road - 2500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100339246 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map