Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 5-11

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 63 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 5 to 11. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks an increase of 53.6%.

Friday, Oct. 7, was the busiest day, with twelve incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14).

In addition, residents reported Theft From Auto most frequently (13 incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Oct. 5 to Oct. 11

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 05-Oct 2:56 AM Stanfield Drive Break And Enter House #202200276906 Bronte 05-Oct 8:59 AM Guelph Line Roadside Test #202200298471 QEW West 05-Oct 1:02 AM Ross Lane Theft From Auto #202200298177 River Oaks 05-Oct 11:05 AM Savoy Crescent Theft From Auto #202200298638 Bronte 05-Oct 4:14 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200298710 QEW West 05-Oct 7:33 AM Salvator Boulevard Theft From Auto #202200298926 Bronte 05-Oct 3:29 AM Westminister Drive Theft From Auto #202200298926 Bronte 05-Oct 8:06 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202200298395 College Park 05-Oct 3:51 AM Jezero Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200298380 Iroquois Ridge North 05-Oct 2:19 AM Westminster Drive Theft Under #202200298788 Bronte 05-Oct 3:12 PM Old Bronte Road Theft Under #202200301551 Pallermo Village Centre 06-Oct 6:00 AM Cross Avenue Break And Enter Shop #202200299478 Midtown Core 06-Oct 4:03 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #2022003000051 Bronte 06-Oct 8:04 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202200300262 College Park 06-Oct 7:15 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200300296 Bronte 06-Oct 5:00 AM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200299478 Midtown Core 06-Oct 5:00 AM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200299619 Midtown Core 06-Oct 1:21 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft From Auto #202200299891 Eastlake 06-Oct 3:22 PM Macdonald Road Theft From Auto #202200300017 Old Oakville 06-Oct 5:00 PM Hays Boulevard Theft From Auto #202200301095 Uptown Core 06-Oct 5:03 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202200300106 Glen Abbey 07-Oct 9:14 AM Guildstone Crescent Attempt Murder #202200300691 West Oak Trails 07-Oct 7:29 PM Stanbury Road Break And Enter Other #202200301353 Bronte 07-Oct 2:53 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202200300471 Old Oakville 07-Oct 11:28 AM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202200300826 West Oak Trails 07-Oct 11:48 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200300850 Old Oakville 07-Oct 5:00 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Theft From Auto #202200301255 West Oak Trails 07-Oct 9:10 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200301336 QEW West 07-Oct 5:47 PM Marlborough Court Theft Of Bicycle #202200299062 College Park 07-Oct 5:30 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200303922 Old Oakville 07-Oct 8:22 AM Dorval Drive Theft Over #202200300636 Old Oakville 07-Oct 3:44 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202200301074 College Park 07-Oct 8:08 PM Post Road Theft Under #202200301192 Uptown Core 08-Oct 1:46 PM West Oak Trails MVC - PI #202200301921 West Oak Trails 08-Oct 7:16 PM Trafalgar Road Break And Enter House #202200302156 Old Oakville 08-Oct 8:38 PM Third Line Impaired Driving #202200302214 West Oak Trails 08-Oct 1:23 AM Church Street Roadside Test #202200301510 Old Oakville 08-Oct 4:27 AM Dundas Street West Roadside Test #202200301551 Pallermo Village Centre 08-Oct 4:19 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202200302019 Iroquois Ridge North 08-Oct 4:51 AM Sherin Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200302607 Old Oakville 09-Oct 12:12 PM Raymar Place Break And Enter House #202200302769 Old Oakville 09-Oct 1:12 AM Bronte Road Jennings Crescent #202200304528 West Oak Trails 09-Oct 2:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202200302901 West Oak Trails 09-Oct 1:43 PM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200302833 Old Oakville 09-Oct 4:42 AM Iroquois Shore Road Roadside Test #202200302496 College Park 09-Oct 3:15 PM Raymar Place Theft From Auto #202200302930 Old Oakville 09-Oct 2:30 AM Woodcrest Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200302656 West Oak Trails 09-Oct 2:03 PM Coral Terrace Theft OF Vehicle #202200302855 Eastlake 09-Oct 11:00 PM Tesla Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200303736 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Oct 8:40 AM Bridge Road Break And Enter House #202200303565 Bronte 10-Oct 12:00 PM Sherin Drive Break And Enter Other #202200303728 Bronte 10-Oct 3:02 PM Westdale Road Theft From Auto #202200303881 Old Oakville 10-Oct 3:01 AM Overton Place Theft OF Vehicle #202200302604 QEW West 10-Oct 8:00 PM Mistwell Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200304556 Bronte 10-Oct 12:45 PM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202200303766 Old Oakville 11-Oct 10:08 AM QEW East Assault #202200304664 QEW East 11-Oct 2:30 AM Lakeshore Road East Impaired Driving #202200304376 Old Oakville 11-Oct 12:45 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202200304797 College Park 11-Oct 5:41 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard MVC - PI #202200305064 West Oak Trails 11-Oct 1:18 PM Montclair Drive Robbery #202200304819 College Park 11-Oct 1:22 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200304820 QEW West 11-Oct 3:28 AM Mistwell Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200304803 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map