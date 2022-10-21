Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 12 to 18

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 58 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 12 to 18. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 7.9%.

Thursday, Oct. 13, was the busiest day, with fifteen incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten).

In addition, residents reported Theft of Vehicle most frequently (fifteen incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Oct. 12 to 18

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 12-Oct 5:00 PM Baronwood Drive Theft Under #202200306043 West Oak Trails 12-Oct 5:11 PM Dundas Street West Robbery #202200306038 River Oaks 12-Oct 1:47 AM Milkdweed Way Theft Of Vehicle #202200312736 QEW West 12-Oct 5:48 PM Colonel William PY (What is PY?) Assault #202200306061 Palermo West 12-Oct 1:22 AM Forsythe Street Theft Of Vehicle #202200305540 Old Oakville 12-Oct 5:50 AM Burloak Drive Theft From Auto #202200305784 Bronte 12-Oct 11:50 PM Rebecca Street Roadside Test #202200306316 Bronte 12-Oct 8:29 AM Rebecca Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200305576 Bronte 13-Oct 11:28 AM MVC - Hit & Run Trafalgar Road #202200306749 Uptown Core 13-Oct 8:15 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202200307187 Uptown Core 13-Oct 9:21 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202200307233 Uptown Core 13-Oct 7:36 PM Pinegrove Road Impaired Driving #202200307164 QEW West 13-Oct 9:40 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Other #202200306638 QEW West 13-Oct 12:48 AM Chartwell Road Theft From Auto #202200306563 QEW Midtown Core 13-Oct 3:10 AM Dunforest Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200309809 Palermo West 13-Oct 5:00 PM Manhattan CM MVC - Hit & Run #202200307036 Joshua's Meadows 13-Oct 6:30 PM Felbaher Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200307715 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Oct 7:30 PM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202200307205 Glen Abbey 13-Oct 7:25 PM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202200307237 Glen Abbey 13-Oct 10:46 AM Glen Abbey Theft From Auto #202200306710 Glen Abbey 13-Oct 2:18 PM Caulder Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200306901 Eastlake 13-Oct 11:11 AM Sandwell Drive Theft From Auto #202200306733 Bronte 13-Oct 12:25 AM Rebecca Street Roadside Test #202200306341 Bronte 14-Oct 7:58 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202200307563 Uptown Core 14-Oct 3:00 AM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202200307864 QEW West 14-Oct 11:22 PM Cornwall Road Roadside Test #202200308334 QEW Midtown Core 14-Oct 11:32 PM Cornwall Road Roadside Test #202200308344 QEW Midtown Core 14-Oct 11:44 PM Cornwall Road Roadside Test #202200308357 QEW Midtown Core 14-Oct 8:39 AM Nottinghill Gate Assault #202200307607 Glen Abbey 14-Oct 1:37 PM Nottinghill Gate Assault #202200307868 Glen Abbey 14-Oct 12:44 PM Arbour Drive Theft OF Vehicle #202200307831 Eastlake 14-Oct 10:00 AM Gatestone Avenue Break And Enter House #202200309853 Eastlake 15-Oct 3:30 PM Hays Boulevard Theft From Auto #202200308967 Uptown Core 15-Oct 11:00 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200309579 River Oaks 15-Oct 7:17 AM Munns Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202200308573 River Oaks 15-Oct 1:30 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202200310247 QEW Midtown Core 15-Oct 6:00 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202200309274 QEW Midtown Core 15-Oct 9:37 AM Industry Street Theft Over #202200308658 Midtown Core 15-Oct 3:00 PM Oakhill Drive Theft From Auto #202200308956 Eastlake 15-Oct 8:30 PM Nautical Boulevard Theft OF Vehicle #202200309607 Bronte 15-Oct 4:22 PM Tudor Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #20220030592 Bronte 15-Oct 4:26 PM Wilmot Crescent Break And Enter House #202200308860 Bronte 16-Oct 1:40 PM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202200309835 Uptown Core 16-Oct 12:04 AM Grand Ravine Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200309317 River Oaks 16-Oct 1:16 PM Arbourview Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200309809 Palermo West 16-Oct 5:22 PM Third Line Theft Under #202200310060 Glen Abbey 16-Oct 5:44 AM Turning Leaf Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200309577 Bronte 17-Oct 6:54 AM Fourth Line MVC - PI #202200306638 QEW West 17-Oct 3:21 PM QEW Highway MVC - Hit & Run #202200310985 QEW West 17-Oct 8:14 AM Old Mill Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200310555 QEW Midtown Core 17-Oct 1:15 AM Prince George Crescent Theft OF Vehicle #202200310376 Bronte 18-Oct 7:58 AM Pondview Place Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200310974 Uptown Core 18-Oct 11:02 AM Creekside Drive Break And Enter Other #202200311747 Uptown Core 18-Oct 11:46 AM Kerr Street Theft Under #202200311797 Old Oakville 18-Oct 7:45 PM Stewart Street Break And Enter House #202200312229 Old Oakville 18-Oct 4:13 PM Reynolds Street Break And Enter House #202200312060 Old Oakville 18-Oct 2:00 AM Agra Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200311446 Iroquois Ridge North 18-Oct 1:55 AM Third Line Roadside Test #202200311354 Glen Abbey

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map