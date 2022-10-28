Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 19 to 25

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 19 to 25. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 37.9%.

Thursday, Oct. 20, was the busiest day, with nine incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten).

In addition, residents reported Theft of Vehicle most frequently (six incidents). Vehicle thefts have been steadily rising.

Over the past year, 481 vehicles were stolen in Oakville, 280 were taken in the last six months (if expanded to a year, would be 560), and 104 in the past month (if extended to a year, would be 1,248). In Halton, over the past year, over 1,200 vehicles were stolen, 774 in the last six months, and 263 in the past month.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Oct. 19 to 25

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 19-Oct 8:34 PM Meadowland Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200313317 Glenorchy 19-Oct 10:30 PM Elgin Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200313735 Iroquois RIdge North 19-Oct 8:11 PM Reynolds Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200313299 Old Oakville 19-Oct 3:29 PM Robinson Street Theft From Auto #202200313042 Old Oakville 19-Oct 7:12 PM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202200313248 QEW East 20-Oct 5:00 PM Poplar Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200314948 Eastlake 20-Oct 8:42 AM Elgin Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200313694 Iroquois RIdge North 20-Oct 2:25 PM Shepherd Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200314018 Midtown Core 20-Oct 10:35 PM Cornwall Road Roadside Test #202200314427 Midtown Core 20-Oct 10:41 PM Cornwall Road Roadside Test #202200314431 Midtown Core 20-Oct 9:49 PM Randall Street MVC - PI #202200314398 Old Oakville 20-Oct 10:52 PM Randall Street Roadside Test #202200314434 Old Oakville 20-Oct 5:54 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202200314196 Old Oakville 20-Oct 11:28 AM MVC - Hit & Run Trafalgar Road #202200306749 Old Oakville 21-Oct 3:15 AM Ford Drive Break And Enter Shop #202200314545 Eastlake 21-Oct 2:05 PM Ryland TR Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200315032 Eastlake 21-Oct 12:28 PM Bond Street Assault #202200314925 Old Oakville 21-Oct 2:48 PM Kerr Street Break And Enter Shop #202200314718 QEW West 22-Oct 5:41 PM Winston Churchill Break And Enter House #202200316194 Eastlake 22-Oct 1:00 PM Dunn Street Break And Enter House #202200316057 Old Oakville 22-Oct 5:45 PM Robinson Street Theft From Auto #202200314188 Old Oakville 22-Oct 12:59 AM Iroquois Shore Road MVC - Fatality #202200315515 River Oaks 22-Oct 12:59 AM Leighland Avenue MVC - PI #202200315516 River Oaks 23-Oct 3:18 PM Montclair Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200317083 College Park 23-Oct 3:55 PM Montclair Drive Theft Under #202200317118 College Park 23-Oct 2:30 PM North Service Road West Theft Of Bicycle #202200317039 Glen Abbey 24-Oct 9:31 AM Queens Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200317803 College Park 24-Oct 6:20 PM Lakeshore Drive East Theft From Auto #202200318324 Eastlake 24-Oct 11:27 PM Lindsay Drive Theft From Auto #202200318584 Glen Abbey 24-Oct 7:22 AM Montgomery Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200317681 Glen Abbey 24-Oct 10:00 AM Munns Avenue MVC - Hit & run #202200317838 Glenorchy 24-Oct 12:14 PM Bohemia Crescent Theft From Auto #202200317970 Midtown Core 25-Oct 1:40 PM Mcraney Street East Assault #202200319151 Glen Abbey 25-Oct 1:22 PM Kerr Street Assault #202200318643 Old Oakville 25-Oct 12:58 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200319115 QEW West 25-Oct 9:36 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202200319553 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map