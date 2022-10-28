Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 19 to 25

Oakville News
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 19 to 25. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 37.9%.
Thursday, Oct. 20, was the busiest day, with nine incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten).
In addition, residents reported Theft of Vehicle most frequently (six incidents). Vehicle thefts have been steadily rising.
Over the past year, 481 vehicles were stolen in Oakville, 280 were taken in the last six months (if expanded to a year, would be 560), and 104 in the past month (if extended to a year, would be 1,248). In Halton, over the past year, over 1,200 vehicles were stolen, 774 in the last six months, and 263 in the past month.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: Oct. 19 to 25
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map