Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 21 to 27

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 48 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 21 to 27. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 4%.
Saturday, Sep. 24 was the busiest day, with ten incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11).
In addition, residents reported Theft Under and Property Damage Under $5,000 most frequently (eight incidents).
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 21 to 27
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map