Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 21 to 27

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 48 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 21 to 27. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 4%.

Saturday, Sep. 24 was the busiest day, with ten incidents reported. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11).

In addition, residents reported Theft Under and Property Damage Under $5,000 most frequently (eight incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 21-Sep 12:00 PM Postridge Drive - 500 Block Assault #202200284027 Uptown Core 21-Sep 5:00 PM Half Moon Lane - 1200 Block Break And Enter House #202200284277 College Park 21-Sep 11:00 AM Brentwood Road - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200283998 Eastlake 21-Sep 12:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200284020 Bronte 21-Sep 9:00 PM Central Park Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200284540 Uptown Core 21-Sep 2:00 PM Valhalla Court - 500 Block Theft Under #202200284090 Bronte 22-Sep 8:00 PM South Service Road West - 3300 Block Robbery #202200285358 QEW West 22-Sep 9:00 PM Murray Crescent - 5400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200285802 Bronte 22-Sep 5:00 PM Pinegrove Road - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200285196 Bronte 22-Sep 3:00 PM Kerr Street - 400 Block Theft Under #202200285110 Old Oakville 22-Sep 12:00 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Theft Under #202200284922 West Oak Trails 23-Sep 6:00 AM Burnhamthorpe Road EAst - 100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200285628 Glenorchy 23-Sep 9:00 AM Maple Grove Drive - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200285768 Eastlake 23-Sep 3:00 PM Upper Middle Road West - 1400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200286136 Glen Abbey 23-Sep 9:00 AM Rebecca Street - 2400 Block Rebecca Street #202200285787 Bronte 23-Sep 6:00 PM Avondale Drive - 1200 Block Theft Over #202200286272 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Sep 4:00 PM Fundy Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200286195 West Oak Trails 24-Sep 9:00 PM Reeves Gate - 1600 Block Break And Enter House #202200287482 West Oak Trails 24-Sep 6:00 AM Kerr Street - 600 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200286657 Midtown Core 24-Sep 9:00 AM Speers Road - 1500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200286808 QEW West 24-Sep 6:00 AM Kerr Street - 600 Block Break and Enter Shop #202200286657 QEW West 24-Sep 7:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road - 400 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200287386 Midtown Core 24-Sep 2:00 AM Speers Road - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200287302 QEW West 24-Sep 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Over #202200287211 Bronte 24-Sep 9:00 AM Iroquois Shore Road - 500 Block Theft Under #202200286835 Midtown Core 24-Sep 10:00 AM Thomas Street - 100 Block Theft Under #202200286852 Old Oakville 24-Sep 7:00 PM Dundas Street West - 500 Block Theft Under #202200287391 River Oaks 25-Sep 1:00 PM Bronte Road - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200288070 Bronte 25-Sep 9:00 AM Cavendish Court - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202200287881 Eastlake 25-Sep 9:00 AM Cavendish Court - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200287876 Eastlake 25-Sep 8:00 AM Dorval Drive - 1200 Block Break And Enter Other #202200287841 QEW West 25-Sep 6:00 PM Melores Drive & Spruce Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200288297 Bronte 25-Sep 1:00 PM Pinegrove Road - 1100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200288032 Bronte 25-Sep 1:00 PM Orchardcroft Road - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200288046 Glenorchy 25-Sep 6:00 PM Devon Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200288311 Eastlake 25-Sep 3:00 PM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200288176 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Sep 8:00 AM Bronte Road - 200 Block Assault #202200288807 Bronte 26-Sep 7:00 PM Davis Road - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200289417 Midtown Core 26-Sep 1:00 PM Lancaster Drive - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200289074 Iroquois Ridge South 26-Sep 10:00 AM Lancaster Drive - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200288894 Iroquois RIdge South 26-Sep 3:00 PM Weatoak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Theft OF Bicycle #202200289181 West Oak Trails 27-Sep 6:00 PM Sandpiper Road & Third Line Assault #202200290396 West Oak Trails 27-Sep 3:00 PM March Crescent - 400 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200290235 River Oaks 27-Sep 5:00 PM Pondview Place - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200286338 Uptown Core 27-Sep 7:00 AM Carrington Place - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200289791 Eastlake 27-Sep 8:00 AM Central Park Drive - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200289826 Uptown Core 27-Sep 2:00 PM South Service Road West - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200290192 Bronte 27-Sep 3:00 AM Claxton Drive - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200289668 Eastlake

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map