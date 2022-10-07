Weekly Oakville crime update from Sep. 28 - Oct. 4

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks a decrease of 14.5%.

Saturday, Sept. 29, was the busiest day, with thirteen incidents reported. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported Assault and MVC - Hit & Run most frequently (five incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 28 to Oct 4

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 26-Sep 12:26 AM Upper Middle Roadside Test #202200291662 West Oak Trails 28-Sep 9:25 PM Marlborough Court Impaired Driving #202200291530 College Park 28-Sep 10:12 PM Macdonald Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200291552 Old Oakville 28-Sep 5:00 PM Glen Abbey GT Theft Under #202200291319 Glen Abbey 29-Sep 9:55 PM Donlea Crescent Break And Enter House #202200292636 Eastlake 29-Sep 11:00 AM Ford Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200292068 Eastlake 29-Sep 11:16 AM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200292056 Bronte 29-Sep 10:33 AM Kerr Street Robbery #202200292016 Old Oakville 29-Sep 3:16 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft From Auto #202200292296 Eastlake 29-Sep 7:30 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202200293254 QEW West 29-Sep 8:52 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202200293449 QEW West 29-Sep 7:30 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202200293254 Glen Abbey 29-Sep 8:52 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202200293449 Glen Abbey 29-Sep 3:20 PM Glen Abbey Gate Theft Under #202200292298 Glen Abbey 29-Sep 12:28 AM Upper Middle Roadside Test #202200291665 West Oak Trails 29-Sep 12:48 AM Upper Middle Roadside Test #202200291682 West Oak Trails 29-Sep 12:53 AM Upper Middle Upper Middle #20220029168 West Oak Trails 30-Sep 11:51 AM Dorval Drive Assault #202200293136 Old Oakville 30-Sep 3:55 PM Third Line Assault #202200293409 West Oak Trails 30-Sep 4:57 PM Bond Street Roadside Test #202200293517 Old Oakville 01-Oct 8:33 PM Colonial Crescent Break And Enter House #202200294766 Eastlake 01-Oct 6:36 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202200294654 West Oak Trails 01-Oct 8:17 PM Glen valley Road MVC - Hit & Run #202200294746 West Oak Trails 02-Oct 9:34 PM Speers Road MVC - PI #202200292016 Old Oakville 02-Oct 10:55 PM Pine Glen Road Assault #202200295844 West Oak Trails 02-Oct 12:49 AM Tweedsdale Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200294946 Bronte 02-Oct 12:49 AM Tweedsdale Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200294946 Bronte 02-Oct 1:07 PM Hill Ridge CT Theft From Auto #202200295351 West Oak Trails 03-Oct 10:42 PM Marlborough Court Arson #202200296925 College Park 03-Oct 2:35 PM Cornwall Road Assault #202200296476 Eastlake 03-Oct 5:39 PM Devon Road Break And Enter House #202200296662 Eastlake 03-Oct 5:05 PM Conrwall Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200296623 Old Oakville 03-Oct 7:08 PM Marlborough Court Theft From Auto #202200296769 College Park 03-Oct 6:12 PM Rebecca Street Theft From Auto #202200296700 Old Oakville 03-Oct 10:01 AM South Service Road Theft Under #202200296211 Glen Abbey 04-Oct 9:58 PM Maple Grove Drive Assault #202200297365 Eastlake 04-Oct 8:30 AM Lakeshore Road MVC - PI #202200297263 Bronte 04-Oct 10:21 AM Elm Road MVC - Hit & Run #202200297389 College Park 04-Oct 9:13 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200297308 Bronte 04-Oct 4:55 PM Ennisclare Drive East Theft Of Vehicle #202200297841 Eastlake

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map