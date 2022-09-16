Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 7 to 13

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 63 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sep. 7 to Sep. 13. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks an increase of 75%.

Friday, Sep. 9 was the busiest day, with 16 incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (16 incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Sept. 7 to 13

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 7-Sep 3:00 AM Kerr Street - 1100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200268220 West Oak Trails 7-Sep 7:00 AM Forestdale Court - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200268381 Iroquois Ridge South 7-Sep 4:00 PM Kerr Street - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200269317 Old Oakville 7-Sep 4:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200269260 QEW West 7-Sep 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200268743 QEW West 7-Sep 8:00 AM Fourth Line - 700 Block Theft From Auto #202200268548 QEW West 7-Sep 11:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200269589 Midtown Core 7-Sep 12:00 AM Hoey Crescent - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200268563 Glenorchy 7-Sep 10:00 AM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200268746 Midtown Core 7-Sep 8:00 AM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200268542 Midtown Core 7-Sep 10:00 PM Alexander Drive - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200269566 Old Oakville 7-Sep 7:00 PM Claxton Drive - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200270693 Old Oakville 7-Sep 9:00 AM Speers Road - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200268650 QEW West 7-Sep 12:00 PM Speers Road - 500 Block Theft Under #20220026927 QEW West 8-Sep 12:00 PM Dorval Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200270236 Old Oakville 8-Sep 12:00 AM Ernest Appelbe Boulevard - 3100 Block Break And Enter House #202200269607 Glenorchy 8-Sep 11:00 PM Mccraney Street East - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200270947 College Park 8-Sep 12:00 AM Jones Street - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200270604 Bronte 8-Sep 4:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200270577 Bronte 8-Sep 8:00 AM Carson Lane - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200269930 Old Oakville 8-Sep 7:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200269773 QEW West 8-Sep 2:00 AM Shanley Terrace - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200269647 Old Oakville 8-Sep 9:00 PM Milton Road - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200271623 West Oak Trails 8-Sep 6:00 PM Grange Road - 1200 Block Theft Over #202200270746 Iroquois Ridge South 9-Sep 1:00 PM Third Line - 2400 Block Assault #202200271705 West Oak Trails 9-Sep 6:00 PM Monks Passage - 1300 Block Break And Enter House #202200272022 Glen Abbey 9-Sep 7:00 PM Malborough Court - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200272090 College Park 9-Sep 4:00 PM Pondview Place - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200271902 River Oaks 9-Sep 7:00 PM Pine Glen Road - 1500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200272131 West Oak Trails 9-Sep 5:00 PM Glen Abbey Gate - 1500 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200271983 Glen Abbey 9-Sep 6:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200272065 Midtown Core 9-Sep 2:00 AM River Glen Boulevard - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200271081 River Oaks 9-Sep 2:00 AM River Glen Boulevard - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200271081 River Oaks 9-Sep 5:00 PM Laurelcrest Place - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200272002 West Oak Trails 9-Sep 4:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200271927 College Park 9-Sep 10:00 AM Malrborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200271451 College Park 9-Sep 4:00 PM Castlefield Cresent - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200273716 River Oaks 9-Sep 5:00 PM Nipigon Drive - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200271980 River Oaks 9-Sep 4:00 PM Castlefield Cresent - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200273716 River Oaks 9-Sep 7:00 PM West View Terrace - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200272100 West Oak Trails 10-Sep 12:00 AM Marine Drive - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202200272372 Bronte 10-Sep 5:00 PM Monks Passage - 1400 Block Break And Enter House #202200272961 Glen Abbey 10-Sep 6:00 PM Oak Springs Road - 2000 Block Break And Enter House #202200273011 River Oaks 10-Sep 12:00 PM Carding Mill Trail - 3300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200272701 Glenorchy 10-Sep 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200272630 Bronte 10-Sep 12:00 PM Rebecca Street - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200272700 Old Oakville 10-Sep 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200272927 Bronte 10-Sep 8:00 PM Wedgewood Drive - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200273567 Old Oakville 10-Sep 12:00 PM Sixth Line - 2600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200272692 River Oaks 10-Sep 4:00 PM Sixth Line - 3100 Block Theft Under #202200272926 Glenorchy 11-Sep 7:00 AM Speers Road - 1000 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200273459 QEW West 11-Sep 11:00 PM Brock Street - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200274091 Old Oakville 11-Sep 9:00 AM Sandmere Place - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200273530 Bronte 11-Sep 1:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200273307 QEW West 11-Sep 11:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5300 Block Theft Under #202200273593 Bronte 12-Sep 5:00 PM Weighton Drive - 300 Block Assault #202200274930 Old Oakville 12-Sep 4:00 AM North Service Road West - 200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200274218 River Oaks 12-Sep 1:00 PM Grovewood Common - 100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200274712 Glenorchy 12-Sep 7:00 PM Post Road - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200275030 Uptown Core 12-Sep 3:00 PM 3Ballantry Road - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200274832 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Sep 8:00 AM Nipigon Drive - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200274394 River Oaks 12-Sep 4:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200274867 Uptown Core 12-Sep 1:00 PM Woodgate Drive - 2100 Block Theft Under #202200274716 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map