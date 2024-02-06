Oakville marks second $100,000 lottery winner this week

× Expand OLG

In an extraordinary coincidence, someone in Oakville has won a $100,000 lottery prize - and he's the second winner in less than a week.

Local man Sam Attwill won a $100,000 prize in the January 9, 2024 "Merry Millions" prize draw. "Merry Millions" was a limited time, holiday themed lottery than ran for nine weeks from November 2023 to January 2024.

This win, incredibly, is actually Oakville's second $100,000 OLG winner in less than a week - another Oakville man won $100,000

In an interview, Attwill says he's been, "a regular lottery player since the 1980s," but this win made him feel extra "merry." He hasn't made plans on what to do yet with his prize money.

"The retailer explained the game to me and after looking at the odds, I decided to buy a ticket," he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"When I checked my ticket after the draw and saw I won, I was very happy! I knew I had a good feeling about this game."

Strangely, while Attwill lives here in town, the winning ticket was from somewhere else: he purchased the winning ticket at an Esso gas station in Jerseyville, ON, just outside Hamilton.

OLG says that, "Merry Millions was a limited-time OLG lottery game featuring three $1 million guaranteed Top Prizes" and over 400 additional prizes between $1,000 and $250,000.

Congratulations Sam!