Oakville woman assaults parking enforcement officer in Toronto

A woman from Oakville was arrested for assaulting a parking enforcement officer in Toronto.

On Wednesday morning, Apr. 12, a Toronto parking enforcement officer spotted a car that was illegally double-parked near Baldwin Street and Beverley Street in Toronto's Chinatown area. The parking officer told the driver to move the vehicle before starting to issue a ticket.

An individual, likely known to the driver, then left their home in the area to confront the officer and shove him in the chest. The driver left the vehicle and both verbally harassed the officer as he walked away.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) attended the scene at around 11 a.m. and a 58-year-old woman from Oakville was arrested and charged with "assault peace or public officer."

The woman is due at the Ontario Court of Justice (10 Armoury Street) on Thursday, Jun. 1 at 11:00 a.m.

