Oakville woman charged with drug trafficking

The Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Street Crime Unit has concluded a drug trafficking investigation in Oakville. The accused was observed conducting several drug transactions across the Greater Toronto Area dating back to March 2021.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, a 27-year-old woman from Oakville was arrested in Mississauga. She has been charged with:

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Psilocybin

Trafficking Cannabis Marihuana – (Cannabis Act)

Possession of the Purpose of Trafficking Cannabis Marihuana – (Cannabis Act)

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

2,248.9 grams of cannabis

24 containers of cannabis oil

49 vape pens (1 gram of THC per pen)

61 edible candies

15 grams of hash

6 oxycodone pills

15 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)

She was released on an Undertaking.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District – Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.