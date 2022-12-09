Oakville woman caught drunk driving in Milton

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a single vehicle collision near Childs Drive and Ontario Street South in Milton on Friday, December 2.

An investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle, a woman from Oakville, was under the influence of alcohol.

The 49-year-old woman was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Driving while impaired remains the most prominent contributing factor to serious collisions in Canada.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

On average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1.

If you wish to report speeding or have a driving complaint, you can submit a Road Watch report.