Oakville mother and child spat at in Morrison Valley

Jean Chung says until she experienced an overt act of racism herself, she was not ready to believe anti-Asian hate was really happening in Canada.

“I’m very embarrassed and ashamed to say I had heard a lot of stories from other Korean moms about something happening to them that they thought was racism, and I was always the one who said, ‘Are you sure?’” admits the 41-year-old Oakville mom and corporate training specialist from South Korea. “Until this incident, I didn’t take it seriously, and that’s my fault -- I have to apologize to my fellow Asians for that.”

On Easter Sunday, April 4, Chung was out for a nature walk on the Morrison Valley North trails, an activity she often enjoys with her five-year-old son. They had stopped at their favourite spot just south of Postridge Park to watch the birds and listen to the water where the trail leads right up to the creek shore.

The visit was almost done, and Chung was strapping her boy into his stroller for the walk home when she was startled by the sound of someone aggressively clearing his throat behind them on the trail. The noise was so loud, Chung says she felt too intimidated to look towards it, so she kept her head down as she edged herself and her son off the multi-use path to give whoever was approaching ample room to pass.

When she looked up, she saw a Caucasian man in his 60s passing closer than was necessary. “I saw the side of his face,” she recalls. “He was wearing a cap and sunglasses, and he stopped briefly next to the stroller to spit -- right at my son’s feet.” The gob hit the ground directly in front of the stroller. “I was so shocked and horrified,” Chung says. She now wishes she had thought to capture the encounter on her cell phone, but the whole thing happened too quickly.

As English is her second language, Chung remembers taking a moment to muster the right words. She managed to shout at the man as he walked away: “Oh my God! This is so dirty; this will not be tolerated, you racist! You will be penalized for your behaviour!”

The man and his female companion made no response as they strode away.

To people who are tempted to think she might have misinterpreted an innocuous situation, Chung says, “I can confidently say no because I was the one who had tried to deny it when anyone shared that kind of story with me. This was my aha moment. I couldn’t imagine it until I experienced it.”

Incidents of anti-Asian hate have been increasingly in the news across the continent throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. On March 23, the Chinese Canadian National Council - Toronto Chapter released a report analyzing 643 cases of anti-Asian racism reported online from March 10 to December 31, 2020, to their own site, Fight Covid Racism and to Elimin8hate, a site run by the Vancouver Asian Film Festival Society. The cases reported encompassed everything from verbal attacks (73 percent of cases) to physical aggression, including unwanted bodily contact (11 percent). Like Chung’s experience, which she has yet to report, 10 percent of the cases examined involved being spat or coughed at.

Although Chung was shaken, she says the experience will not prevent her from returning to her favourite nature spot. However, she may take the precaution of wearing a mask outdoors even if she expects to be alone on the trail.

Chung says fortunately, her son was more interested in prolonging their visit to the creek that day and didn’t seem to register the aggression that had just taken place. Although he is a chatty child, the topic of the unpleasant man didn’t come up on their walk home or since.

After posting the story to Facebook Easter Monday, Chung was advised by numerous people to contact Halton Regional Police. When she called the police the next day, she says she was discouraged from making a formal complaint because two days had passed since the incident, and the man’s spit did not actually hit her son.

In an emailed statement, Constable Ryan Anderson, a spokesperson for Halton Regional Police Service, advises that getting spat at can potentially constitute assault, so anyone who feels they are the victim of a hate-motivated attack should call 9-1-1 as soon as possible. An incident that has already occurred can be reported to the non-emergency line (905) 825-4777.

“Hate-related occurrences are a priority to the HRPS,” Anderson writes, “and are monitored by a Region-wide coordinator who works in our Intelligence Bureau. This coordinator is a member of the Hate Crime Extremism Investigative Team (HCEIT), comprised of 15 police services across the province. Additional support is also provided by the District Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office who provides follow-up and support to victimized individuals and groups.”