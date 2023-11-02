Oakville woman saves herself from attempted armed carjacking

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

Recent trends suggest that simply owning a car makes you highly vulnerable, so how can you protect yourself when going about your day in the Greater Toronto Area?

Police say that to protect yourself from auto theft you should park in the garage, install security cameras, or use a steering wheel lock, but what about when you’re alone and still in the car?

At around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, a woman had just gotten into her Mercedes sedan parked on Kerr Street. Suddenly, a pickup truck rolled up in front of her and four male suspects wearing medical masks got out and surrounded her vehicle.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

According to the Halton Police, two of the suspects pointed handguns at her from both the passenger and driver side doors and threatened her, demanding that she get out of the vehicle.

She was stunned, but the suspects lost their patience, opening the doors and forcing her out of the vehicle. She fled to a restaurant close by and luckily still had her purse and keys.

Because of this move, the suspects were unable to steal the vehicle, thus fleeing the scene without it.

No arrests have been made at this time, but anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.