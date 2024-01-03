Oakville woman injured in stabbing incident during armed robbery at local pharmacy

Ben Brown
Halton Police are currently investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place last night at Abbeywood Pharmacy. The incident resulted in a woman in her forties being stabbed. According to Halton Police, the injured woman was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Jan. 2 at around 5:30 p.m. two male suspects entered Abbeywood Pharmacy on Abbeywood Dr, one suspect was armed with a knife. According to Const. Ryan Anderson “A customer in the store got into a confrontation with one of the suspects and was stabbed with a knife.”
An employee of the store subsequently confronted the second suspect which caused both suspects to flee without stealing anything.
The perpetrators are described as two male suspects wearing disguises and dark clothing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
This incident comes after a series of pharmacies were targeted a couple of weeks prior.
Most recently was an attempted robbery that took place at Sav-On Pharmacy on Dec. 29 also at around 5:00 p.m. on Burnhamthorpe Rd E. The owner reported that the suspects attempted to open the locked door, but when unsuccessful, they quickly retreated to a waiting vehicle.
Seven days prior to this incident, Halton Police reported two robberies in Halton Hills, one at a Pharmasave and the other at Young’s Pharmacy. Each of these incidents involved distinct groups of three male suspects.
In both instances, the suspects demanded narcotics, and all of them remain at large.
Pharmacies are often targeted for robberies due to the availability of both cash and narcotics. The Halton Police have outlined the following measures for a store setup to minimize the risk of a commercial robbery:
- Install a high quality video alarm system. Clean and inspect your system regularly. Retain several days of saved video surveillance. It is likely someone connected to the crime has attended the store prior to an incident.
- Angle cameras to record the cash area and all doors and windows.
- Position cash registers so they can be easily viewed by someone outside.
- Ensure that inventory lists are accurate and up-to-date. If items stolen during an incident are equipped with serial numbers, provide them as soon as possible to responding officers.
- Maintain your store's external environment. Ensure mature trees and shrubbery are trimmed to improve sight lines from access points.
- Maintain bright lighting both inside and out.
- Install window stickers, height markers, and cash handling stickers.
- Keep police emergency numbers by the telephone at all times.
- Keep side and service doors locked at all times. Do not use the back door.
- Clean all glass surfaces and create a log of when cleaning was completed. This can assist police during an investigation with fingerprints if a robbery occurs.
- Keep floors clean to minimize the number of footwear impressions.
- Move interior and exterior displays, or signage, that obscure sight-lines which could provide a potential hiding spot for a robber from store windows.