Oakville woman injured in stabbing incident during armed robbery at local pharmacy

× Expand Ben Brown

Halton Police are currently investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place last night at Abbeywood Pharmacy. The incident resulted in a woman in her forties being stabbed. According to Halton Police, the injured woman was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 2 at around 5:30 p.m. two male suspects entered Abbeywood Pharmacy on Abbeywood Dr, one suspect was armed with a knife. According to Const. Ryan Anderson “A customer in the store got into a confrontation with one of the suspects and was stabbed with a knife.”

An employee of the store subsequently confronted the second suspect which caused both suspects to flee without stealing anything.

The perpetrators are described as two male suspects wearing disguises and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

This incident comes after a series of pharmacies were targeted a couple of weeks prior.

Most recently was an attempted robbery that took place at Sav-On Pharmacy on Dec. 29 also at around 5:00 p.m. on Burnhamthorpe Rd E. The owner reported that the suspects attempted to open the locked door, but when unsuccessful, they quickly retreated to a waiting vehicle.

Seven days prior to this incident, Halton Police reported two robberies in Halton Hills, one at a Pharmasave and the other at Young’s Pharmacy. Each of these incidents involved distinct groups of three male suspects.

In both instances, the suspects demanded narcotics, and all of them remain at large.

Pharmacies are often targeted for robberies due to the availability of both cash and narcotics. The Halton Police have outlined the following measures for a store setup to minimize the risk of a commercial robbery: