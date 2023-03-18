Oakville woman wins $100,000 on Instant scratch ticket

× Expand OLG Rose-Marie Lannigan of Oakville wins $100,000 from an Instant scratch ticket

An Oakville woman is now $100,000 richer after winning the top prize from an OLG Instant scratch ticket.

59-year-old mother Rose-Marie Lannigan purchased an Instant Payline Multiplier scratch ticket didn't think much of buying her ticket from a Burlington store before winning. She only went in, in fact, to get a pack of gum.

"When I scanned the ticket on the OLG App and saw $100,000, I was very happy!" says Lannigan. "I went to play pool with my ladies team and didn’t say anything until after the game. They said, no wonder you were late!"

While picking up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Rose-Marie said this win feel like peace of mind for her.

"I will pay off bills, purchase a new vehicle and put the rest away for retirement," she finished.

Instant Payline Multiplier is available for $5 at lottery retailers. The the top prize is $100,000. OLG the odds of winning any prize from the game are 1 in 3.96.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Plains Road in Burlington.