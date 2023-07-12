Oakville woman wins $575,000 lottery

× Expand OLG

An Oakville woman stuck gold, winning just under $575,000 after playing to win the Lightning Lotto jackpot.

Ewa Kawa won the Lightning Lotto jackpot worth $574,471.80 on Friday, June 16, 2023 before winning an additional $2 from another one of her other Lightning Lotto Selections, totalling a prize of $574,473.80.

The winning ticket was purchased at River Oaks Convenience Store on River Oaks Boulevard in Oakville.

OLG says that "players can win a jackpot on the spot by matching all five numbers in any one line on your Lightning Lotto ticket with those drawn earlier that day to win the jackpot."

The top prize starts at $125,000 and continues to grow with each ticket sold.

Congratulations Ewa!