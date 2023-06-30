Oakville youth stole car and struck hydro pole in Cambridge

× Expand Pexels Speedometer

Waterloo Regional Police (WRP) have arrested a male youth from Oakville for stealing a car and driving dangerously among a number of other offences.

Around 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon on Monday, June 26, WRP were notified of a car theft near Saginaw Parkway and Townline Road in Cambridge.

There was supposedly an altercation between two individuals in the area. The male youth suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle and dragged the victim alongside the vehicle for a short distance, before speeding away.

The suspect and the victim apparently knew each other.

The male youth ended up in the area of Cedarbrook Court where he lost control of the vehicle and hit a hydro pole. He fled the scene, but later returned to the area and was arrested.

The victim’s injuries are non life-threatening.

The male youth from Oakville has been charged with motor vehicle theft, dangerous operation, fail to remain and fail to comply with release order (two counts).

He was held for a bail hearing. WRP is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRP at 519-570-9777.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).