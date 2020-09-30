Oakville youth detention centre staff charged with sexual assault

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA 2.0 Click here for map.

Following a joint investigation between the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and the Children's Aid Society (CAS), police have arrested and charged a Youth Worker (relief employee) from the Syl Apps Youth Centre in Oakville, Ontario.

Syl Apps Youth Centre is located on a 15 acre site with a 120, 000 square foot centre is funded for up to 48 youth at a time in 6 residential units at 475 Iroquois Shore Road, just west of 8th Line.

On Tuesday September 29, 2020, a 24 year-old woman from Mississauga was arrested by HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit officers. She has been charged with the following offences:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Exploitation

Breach of Trust

The suspect was released on a Promise to Appear in Milton Provincial Court on Tuesday November 3, 2020.

The victim in this occurrence was a youth resident and the offences took place at the Syl Apps Youth Centre. The suspect was suspended from her position at the onset of the HRPS investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Dan Matthews of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8973.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.