Oakville youth services organization forced to terminate services by end of June

Radius Child and Youth Services -- an assessment and counselling service for young people and families -- will cease operations effective June 30, due to a loss of funding from the Ontario Ministry of Health.

For over 40 years, Radius and its legacy predecessors have provided care to clients and the community across the Greater Toronto Area with one of its offices on Lakeshore Road in Oakville.

In a notice to stakeholders, the organization said the withdrawal of principal funding from the provincial ministry left it with no choice but to shut down its operations.

"We are profoundly saddened that we are required to take this necessary step," said the notice.

Responsibility for Radius clients will transition to Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK) by the end of June. ROCK is Halton's lead agency for child and youth mental health services.

"We are confident that ROCK has the capacity and expertise required to successfully manage this transition," Radius noted. "Further communication related to the realignment of this program and funding will be shared by the Ministry and ROCK in the near future."

Oakville News made multiple attempts to reach out to Radius but has not received a response at the time this article was published.