Halton Police officers find man walking with knife in hand

On Wednesday, Apr. 12, around 4 p.m. in the afternoon, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers observed a man walked near North Service Road and Churchill Boulevard “with a large kitchen knife in his hand.”

The man was ordered to drop the knife, but he didn’t.

Offices then placed the man under arrest. He is a 66-year-old man from Oakville.

He’s been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and has since been released on an Undertaking.