One arrest made in connection with Oakville vehicle entries

Halton Police officers arrested a male in his 40s and laid multiple charges connected with a series of vehicle entries reported in the last four weeks in the region.

Officers of Street Crime Unit, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) 2 District investigated these crimes that occurred between May 21 and June 16, 2021, and made the arrest. The police determined that all the automobiles were broken into when the owners of the vehicles were working. The vehicles were parked near several construction sites in Oakville and Milton during the break-ins. Numerous objects, including credit cards and cash, were stolen from the eight vehicles that were targeted.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested in Burlington on June 18, 2021. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. The Halton Police pressed the following charges on him:

Theft Under $5000

Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards

Fail to Comply with Probation

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Dangerous Drive

The HRPS urges the residents to remember the following tips to prevent these types of crimes:

Ensure your vehicle doors are always locked

Always roll up your windows

Remove all valuables from your vehicle

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.