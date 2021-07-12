One arrest made in connection with Oakville drug investigation

The Halton Police arrested a man in his 50s, pressing multiple charges connected with a drug investigation in Oakville.
The man was arrested in Oakville on July 7, 2021. The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) laid the following charges on him:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)
- Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Possession of Contraband Tobacco for the Purpose of Sale
As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed, leading to this arrest at a residence in Oakville. The police seized:
- 9 ounces of cocaine
- $10,100.00 cash
- Prohibited Knife
- 20 Cartons of Cigarettes (approx. value of $25,000)
The accused was later released from custody by way of an Undertaking.
The police request that anyone with information regarding this investigation, contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216
Witnesses can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE
Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.
Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.