First of four residential break-in spree suspects arrested

The Halton Police have been searching for four suspects wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins across Ontario and especially the GTHA. It was announced this morning that one of the suspects was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Smithville, Ontario.

Paul Nkrumah (36) of Brampton was arrested by HRPS officers in Smithville. According to Halton Police "At the time of his arrest, Nkrumah was in possession of a stolen Jeep Cherokee."

In addition to the break and enter charges he was wanted for, Nkrumah is now facing the following charges:

Dangerous Drive

Flight from Police

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

Nkrumah was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can also contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.