Taking on puppy mills to eliminate animal abuse

The Ontario government has taken a significant step in protecting the welfare of dogs across the province. Recently, the province introduced the Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales Act (PUPS Act), which aims to end unethical dog breeding operations, commonly known as puppy mills.

The legislation, if passed, will amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act (PAWS Act) and establish stricter regulations and penalties for harmful dog breeding practices.

Ontario currently leads the country in enforcing penalties for animal welfare violations. However, the government believes that more needs to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of dogs and other animals.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner expressed his commitment to creating a comprehensive system for animal welfare in the province.

Kerzner said, "The Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales Act will help to ensure Ontario remains a leader in animal welfare by being the first province in the country to introduce minimum penalties specific to puppy mills."

The proposed changes under the PUPS Act will target the most common harmful dog-breeding practices associated with puppy mills. These practices include:

Breeding a female dog more than three times within two years or breeding more than two litters from a female dog's consecutive heat cycles.

Breeding a female dog that is less than a year old.

Failing to isolate a dog with a contagious disease from other animals.

Neglecting to maintain a clean and sanitary environment for dogs, free from waste accumulation.

Separating a puppy from its mother before it reaches the age of eight weeks.

To ensure compliance and deter individuals from operating puppy mills, the PUPS Act proposes minimum penalties of $10,000 for those found guilty of running a puppy mill. In cases where these violations lead to the death of a dog, the fines will increase to $25,000.

In addition, the government plans to develop regulations that establish conditions for selling or transferring a dog and introduce record-keeping requirements.

The province also intends to consult on regulations relating to medically unnecessary procedures for dogs and cats, including declawing, tail docking, ear cropping, and debarking.

Furthermore, it aims to establish a framework for administrative monetary penalties under the PAWS Act, further safeguarding the well-being of animals.

Animal welfare organizations in Ontario have expressed their support for the proposed legislation.

Stephanie Aleksich, Director of Operations for the Oakville & Milton Humane Society, highlighted the critical nature of this legislation in the fight against animal cruelty.

She stated, "Ontario's proposed puppy mill legislation is a critical milestone in the fight against animal cruelty. We are grateful to the Ontario government for this proposed legislation to combat the egregious practices of puppy mills, and we encourage everyone to support it to help end puppy mills."

Taking Action Against Animal Cruelty

Cruelty to animals is not tolerated in Ontario, and the government encourages individuals to report any instances of animal distress or abuse. If you witness such circumstances, please call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (264625) to ensure prompt intervention and protection for animals in need.