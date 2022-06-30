Ontario cuts gas tax on July 1 - Happy Canada Day

× Expand Dawn McDonald on Unsplash

Relief at the pumps is coming July 1 - Happy Canada Day. The province will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

"It has never been more important to get it done and provide Ontarians with real relief," said Premier Doug Ford. "This gas tax cut will provide more relief at the pumps for hardworking families and businesses and put more money back in their pockets, where it belongs."

Effective July 1 until December 31, 2022, the gas tax rate will be cut from 14.7 cents per litre to 9 cents per litre, representing a cut of 5.7 cents per litre.

The fuel tax rate, which applies to diesel, will be reduced from 14.3 cents per litre to 9 cents per litre, representing a cut of 5.3 cents per litre.

When combined with the 4.3 cents per litre savings from the elimination of the previous government’s cap and trade carbon tax, the reduction in provincial taxes and charges on gas totals 10 cents per litre.

"At a time when the price of living has skyrocketed, our government has taken strong action by cutting the gas and fuel tax rate, eliminating licence plate stickers and renewal fees, and removing tolls on Highways 412 and 418," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.