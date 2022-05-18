Early vote for Ontario election starts May 19

justgrimes - Foter - CC BY-SA
Have you made up your mind already or can't vote on June 2, 2022. In Oakville, there are a couple of options where you can vote in person before election day, or you can apply to vote by mail.
Mailed-in ballots must be received by 6:00 PM on June 2, 2022.
Until June 1, 2022, until 6:00 PM, you can vote in person at the Oakville riding returning office at 1329 Cornwall Road, Unit 101, and the Oakville North-Burlington returning office at 5353 North Service Road, Burlington.
The returning offices are open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM from Monday to Saturday, Sunday, May 22 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Sunday, May 29 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Prior to opening advance voting locations, the returning office will provide you with a mail-in ballot form; after May 19, 2022, you will receive a traditional ballot.
Advancing voting locations
Advance voting locations will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, starting Thursday, May 19, 2022, and close on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Oakville riding
- Oakville Town Hall at 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville
- Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre at 265 Reynolds Street, Oakville
Oakville North-Burlington riding
- Appleby Ice Centre at 1201 Appleby Line, Burlington
- River Oaks Community Centre at 2400 Sixth Line, Oakville
- Sixteen Mile Sports Complex at 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville
Valid identification
If you are on the voters' list, you need to present one piece of identification with your name. Should you not be on the voters' list, you will need to provide one ID with your full name and address. Please note that international identification or permanent residency cards are not accepted.
Voter eligibility for Ontario
To be eligible to vote, you must be
- 18 years or older,
- a Canadian citizen, and
- a resident of Ontario.
Additional voter information
If you are unsure where to vote or have additional questions about voting, more information is available on the Elections Ontario website.