Early vote for Ontario election starts May 19

× Expand justgrimes - Foter - CC BY-SA

Have you made up your mind already or can't vote on June 2, 2022. In Oakville, there are a couple of options where you can vote in person before election day, or you can apply to vote by mail.

Mailed-in ballots must be received by 6:00 PM on June 2, 2022.

Until June 1, 2022, until 6:00 PM, you can vote in person at the Oakville riding returning office at 1329 Cornwall Road, Unit 101, and the Oakville North-Burlington returning office at 5353 North Service Road, Burlington.

The returning offices are open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM from Monday to Saturday, Sunday, May 22 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Sunday, May 29 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Prior to opening advance voting locations, the returning office will provide you with a mail-in ballot form; after May 19, 2022, you will receive a traditional ballot.

Advancing voting locations

Advance voting locations will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, starting Thursday, May 19, 2022, and close on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Oakville riding

Oakville Town Hall at 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre at 265 Reynolds Street, Oakville

Oakville North-Burlington riding

Valid identification

If you are on the voters' list, you need to present one piece of identification with your name. Should you not be on the voters' list, you will need to provide one ID with your full name and address. Please note that international identification or permanent residency cards are not accepted.

Voter eligibility for Ontario

To be eligible to vote, you must be

18 years or older,

a Canadian citizen, and

a resident of Ontario.

Additional voter information

If you are unsure where to vote or have additional questions about voting, more information is available on the Elections Ontario website.