Ontario extends mandatory masking in some indoor settings

The Ontario government has announced a six and a half week extension to all mandatory mask wearing rules still in place province-wide. Originally set to expire on April 27, 2022, they will now be in effect until at least June 11.

"As Ontario continues to effectively manage the sixth wave of COVID-19," said the province in a press release, "the Chief Medical Officer of Health is maintaining existing provincial masking requirements in select higher-risk indoor settings until June 11, 2022."

"To protect our progress in managing this latest wave, I am maintaining masking requirements in specific public settings where individuals who are, or may be, at increased risk of severe outcomes, are in close contact for extended periods of time," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Provincial masking requirements which were set to expire this coming Wednesday are being extended in current settings until 12:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022, including:

public transit;

health care settings (e.g., hospitals, doctors’ offices, clinics that provide health care services, laboratories, specimen collection centres, and home and community care);

long-term care homes;

retirement homes; and

shelters and other congregate care settings that provide care and services to medically and socially vulnerable individuals.

A complete list of settings where masking requirements continue to apply is available online here.

Dr. Moore also said, "Continuing to follow masking requirements and keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations are the best ways we can prevent transmission and protect our friends, families, and our communities."

The Chief Medical Officer of Health will also maintain the CMOH Directives currently in effect until June 11, 2022, after which the ministry will issue guidance on personal protective equipment recommendations for infection prevention and control in health care settings.

Given the province’s high vaccination rates, expansion of booster doses, as well as the arrival of antivirals, Ontario has the tools necessary to manage the impact of the virus. The Chief Medical Officer of Health and the province will continue to monitor key indicators and the COVID-19 situation across Ontario.

"Thanks to the province’s high vaccination rates as well as an increase in antiviral treatment availability and eligibility, we have been able to cautiously and gradually reopen Ontario," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

"Vaccination remains our best protection against COVID-19, and I strongly recommend that everyone stays up to date with their vaccinations by receiving the dose you are eligible for as soon as you can. As with vaccines for other diseases, you are protected best when you stay up to date."

Ontarians can also access free rapid testing kits for at-home use. A full list of participating retailers and more information on rapid tests for the general public can be found online here.

If you test positive on a PCR, rapid molecular or a rapid antigen test, you must isolate, except to seek testing and care. Visit this link to learn more about isolation directions.

More information about today's announcement is available online here.