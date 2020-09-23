Ontario government proposes 2021 residential rent freeze

× Expand Oakville News Town Houses Rental town houses at Lakeshore Road West and Brookfield Road

The Ontario government recently introduced a bill that would freeze the increase of rent in 2021 for many rent-controlled and non-rent-controlled residential units in the province. The announcement was made September 17 by Premier Doug Ford; Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health; and Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

If passed, the Helping Tenants and Small Businesses Act aims to relieve a majority of Ontario tenants from increased finances throughout the continued pandemic.

“Tenants across Ontario who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 should not have to worry about rent increases in 2021,” read a statement from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We know landlords have worked hard to be accommodating and have made sacrifices. And we know that by continuing to work together, we will move past this extraordinary time and increase housing – so that every Ontarian can find a home that suits their needs and their budget.”

The act could also extend the temporary ban on evictions for commercial tenants, which was originally implemented from May 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020. This extension would continue to apply to businesses eligible for federal-provincial rent assistance through the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance, protecting small businesses from getting locked out or having their assets seized.

As of now, the Residential Tenancies Actprovides the formula to calculate a maximum allowable rent increase for rent-controlled units in 2021, which is set at 1.5 percent. The proposed legislation would change this increase, which applies to most tenants in rented houses, semis, basement apartments, condos, care homes, mobile homes and land lease communities. This also includes units in community housing where tenants pay market rent, geared-to-income rent as well as affordable rental housing units created through various federally and/or provincially funded housing programs.

William Blake, a long-time small landlord and member of the Ontario Landlords Association (OLA), spoke strongly in the defence of the frustration and anger felt by the landlord community in response to this proposed legislation.

“It’s up to us to work together, but we have this anti-small landlord legislation and a lot of people are fed up.” Blake said. “It’s nothing against tenants. As soon as the pandemic began, we wrote to the Ford government, saying let’s fix this station by giving tenants interest-free grants and loans.”

In turn, the Ford government proposed interest-free grants and loans to the federal government with a request for funding, but the Trudeau government rejected. With the province reluctant to pay, the landlord community’s plea was left unfulfilled.

“We believe this is a purely political move because the Ford government doesn’t want renters to blame them,” Blake suggested. “We feel that these kinds of policies are short-term, not long-term planning for next year or the years ahead. We’re trying to grow the industry.”

Blake also noted that small landlords are small businesses too, as income received through rental properties are a form of business or retirement income. Worried that the proposed act could discourage existing renters from continuing to rent, or deter new renters from entering the market, Blake remains concerned about the future of decent, well-maintained rental properties for Ontario residents.

“I’m an experienced landlord and I wasn’t planning on raising anyone’s rent in 2021, and a lot of other landlords weren’t either. It’s the government continuing to stamp on the legal rights that got so many people upset,” Blake said. “They name it as helping small business, but small landlords are running small businesses. People are asking themselves, ‘is this a business I really want to be in?’ I think it’s going to hurt a lot of people.”

The proposed rent freeze would end December 31, 2021.