Ontario government to assist non-profit organizations

The Ontario government is giving over $42 million to aid 559 Ontario not-for-profit organizations. The province announced the funding on April 15, 2021. The government hopes it helps organizations develop programming and support workers and volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Non-profit organizations play an essential role in our province – they keep us connected, active and engaged, they provide job and volunteer opportunities, and ensure that the needs of communities are met,” said Katharine Bambrick, Chief Executive Officer Ontario Trillium Foundation. “These new Resilient Communities Fund grants will support organizations in their rebuilding and recovery, and we are pleased to provide continued support through these grants.”

This is the second round of grants offered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation Resilient Communities Fund, which focuses on meeting the new needs that have arisen due to the pandemic.

The Resilient Communities Fund has supported 1045 projects across Ontario since its launch. The Ontario Trillium Foundation redirected provincial funding previously allocated for the 2020 Grow and Capital grant streams into the $83-million Resilient Communities Fund.

Organizations will use the funding to buy air purifying systems, personal protective equipment, install room dividers and plexiglass, and improve digital infrastructure to shift programs and services to online delivery to ensure safe workspaces and programming.

"These Resilient Communities Fund grants will bring needed support to many community-based organizations trying to meet local needs across the province. We are delighted that critical non-profit organizations will have access to essential funding, allowing them to adapt and deliver their programs and services," said Bambrick.

A complete list of non-profit organizations being assisted can be found here.

.