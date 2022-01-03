Ontario locks down to modified step 2 until Jan 26

× Expand CPAC Premier Doug Ford at a Nov. 3 press conference (Photo: CPAC)

In response to recent trends that show an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Government of Ontario temporarily moves the province into Step Two with modifications effective Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

These time-limited measures aim to slow transmission of Omicron and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

This decision will impact every facet of Ontario, from education, healthcare to every business.

Just in Oakville, hospitalizations increased to 36 patients with COVID-19, up from the 27 reported on Jan. 2, 2022. Halton's hospitals are treating 57 patients, up 10 in the past 24 hours.

Evidence in Ontario reveals approximately one per cent of patients who contracted COVID-19's Omicron variant require hospital care - though it tends to be short periods. The rapid rise of Omicron cases, which may soon number in the hundreds of thousands, could result in the province’s hospital capacity becoming overwhelmed if further action isn’t taken to curb transmission.

In the past 48 hours Halton Region recorded in excess of 1,200 cases.

Unlike other variants throughout the pandemic, evolving data shows that while the Omicron variant is less severe, its high transmissibility has resulted in a more significant number of hospital admissions relative to ICU admissions.

× Expand Public Health Ontario Probability of SARS-CoV-2 associated hospitalization or death as a function of days since onset Early Estimates of Omicron Severity in Ontario based on a Matched Cohort Study, Nov. 22 to Dec. 17, 2021

A rise in staff absenteeism is anticipated, affecting workplaces across Ontario due to Omicron infection and exposure, including in hospitals and schools.

When one in 100 cases goes to the hospital, the number of new patients requiring hospitalization will also rapidly increase daily due to its highly contagious nature. To illustrate Omicron's impact, 50,000 cases per day translates to 500 hospital admissions per day, which is greater than the peak daily hospitalizations of 265 per day from last spring, when hospitals were under significant strain during the third wave of the pandemic.

“While this was not an easy decision, these measures will help preserve hospital bed capacity and prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

In response, the province will return to the modified version of Step Two effective Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. for at least 21 days (until Jan. 26, 2022). It may last longer if health indicators warrant the extension.

Ontario Modified Step 2

Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and ten people outdoors.

are limited to five people indoors and ten people outdoors. Organized public events are limited to five people indoors.

are limited to five people indoors. Businesses and organizations - employees to work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site.

- employees to work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site. Indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites and ceremonies are limited to 50 per cent capacity of the particular room. Outdoor services are limited to the number of people that can maintain 2 metres of physical distance. Social gatherings associated with these services must adhere to the social gathering limits.

are limited to 50 per cent capacity of the particular room. Outdoor services are limited to the number of people that can maintain 2 metres of physical distance. Social gatherings associated with these services must adhere to the social gathering limits. Retail settings , including shopping malls, can operate at 50 per cent capacity. For shopping malls, public health will require physical distancing in line-ups, loitering will not be permitted, and food courts will be required to close.

, including shopping malls, can operate at 50 per cent capacity. For shopping malls, public health will require physical distancing in line-ups, loitering will not be permitted, and food courts will be required to close. Personal care services are limited to 50 per cent capacity and other restrictions. Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars closed.

are limited to 50 per cent capacity and other restrictions. Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars closed. Indoor meeting and event spaces to close with limited exceptions, but outdoor spaces may remain open with restrictions.

to close with limited exceptions, but outdoor spaces may remain open with restrictions. Public libraries are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

are limited to 50 per cent capacity. Public indoor dining to close at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments.

to close at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments. Public outdoor dining is restricted to takeout, drive-through and delivery.

is restricted to takeout, drive-through and delivery. Sale of alcohol restricted after 10 p.m. and the consumption of alcohol on-premise in businesses or settings after 11 p.m. with delivery and takeout, grocery/convenience stores and other liquor stores exempted.

restricted after 10 p.m. and the consumption of alcohol on-premise in businesses or settings after 11 p.m. with delivery and takeout, grocery/convenience stores and other liquor stores exempted. Indoor concert venues, theatres, cinemas, rehearsals to close

to close Recorded performances are permitted but with restrictions.

are permitted but with restrictions. Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, indoor botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and waterparks, tour and guide services and fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals are to close. Outdoor establishments may open with restrictions and with spectators, where applicable, but limited to 50 per cent capacity.

are to close. Outdoor establishments may open with restrictions and with spectators, where applicable, but limited to 50 per cent capacity. Indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues will close. Outdoor establishments may open with restrictions and spectator occupancy limited to 50 per cent capacity. Boat tours may operate at 50 per cent capacity.

will close. Outdoor establishments may open with restrictions and spectator occupancy limited to 50 per cent capacity. Boat tours may operate at 50 per cent capacity. Indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities to close, including gyms, except for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and select professional and elite amateur sports leagues. Outdoor facilities are permitted to operate but with the number of spectators not to exceed 50 per cent occupancy and other requirements.

Education & Child-Care

Publicly funded and private schools move to remote learning starting Jan. 5 until at least Jan. 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations.

School buildings can open for child care operations, including emergency child care, to provide in-person instruction for students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated remotely and for staff who cannot deliver quality instruction from home.

During this period of remote learning, free emergency child care will be provided for school-aged children of health care and other eligible frontline workers.

Please view the regulation for the complete list of mandatory public health and workplace safety measures.

“Children will continue to receive live virtual learning during this period, led by their teacher, with full access to school-based academic and mental health supports,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “We will continue to work closely with the Chief Medical Officer of Health to keep our communities safe and ensure that Ontario students get back to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

Hospitals

In addition, on Jan. 5, 2022, Directive 2 will be reinstated for hospitals and regulated health professionals, pausing all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures to preserve critical care and human resources capacity.

Business Supports

The government is expanding the new Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program to recognize the impact the Omicron variant and additional public health measures have on small businesses.

Eligible businesses required to close or reduce capacity will receive rebate payments for a portion of the property tax and energy costs they incur while subject to these measures.

Eligible businesses required to reduce capacity to 50 per cent, such as smaller retail stores, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 50 per cent of their costs.

Businesses required to close for indoor activities, such as restaurants and gyms, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 100 per cent of their costs.

A complete list of eligible business types will be made available when applications for the program open later this month.

To improve business cash flows, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the government will provide up to $7.5 billion for a six-month interest-free and penalty-free period for businesses to make payments for most provincially administered taxes.

The government is exploring further options to support businesses and workers impacted by the move into a modified Step Two, including grants.

Booster Rollout

As of Jan. 2 in Ontario, more than 3.7 million booster doses have been administered. The government is focusing on speeding up booster doses, including employer-led vaccination clinics and expanded GO-VAXX mobile clinics.

To date, over 4,300 Ontarians have registered through the Ontario COVID-19 Volunteer Portal and the Health Workforce Matching Portal. They have answered the province’s call to arms to businesses, volunteers and retired health professionals to help further boost capacity to administer vaccines and get more boosters into arms sooner.

“Today’s announcement is once again another challenge for local businesses affected by the new restrictions. The Omicron surge has added a new dimension for business owners and operators," commented Oakville Chamber of Commerce President, Frances Fournier.

"Affected businesses urgently need immediate supports that are easily accessible. We are no doubt collectively tired but I also believe in our ability to pause and re-focus our efforts to push through this latest challenge. The Chamber is here to assist the business community and will continue to advocate for appropriate government support,” she continued.